Lambs & Ivy Announces the Arrival of Kids' Bedding

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Lambs & Ivy, a leader in high-quality nursery bedding, room décor, and products for babies, is pleased to announce the arrival of a new line of kids' bedding.



To mark its 45th anniversary, Lambs & Ivy extended its product offerings to include bedding for children. As a trusted provider of crib sheets, blankets, and toddler bedding, the company has decided to expand its selection so parents can furnish their children's rooms as they grow from babies to toddlers to tweens.

Sheet sets will accommodate toddler mattresses and twin beds so all children can enjoy the lively colors and popular characters that are featured. There are plenty of patterns for twin girl bedding and twin boy bedding so that each child can choose their favorite.

"We're thrilled to be offering these new products to our parents," said Michael Laiken, Lambs & Ivy's Chief Operating Officer. "It's a natural progression from babies to toddlers to big kids' bedding. We already know that high-quality fabrics and playful characters make a terrific combination. Now we can take that same model into children's bedding. It's a win-win for parents and their children."

Lambs & Ivy is dedicated to crafting high-quality, fashionable nursery bedding and décor that bring style, creativity, and comfort to nurseries worldwide. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer care has been at the heart of our business for 45 years, and it continues to guide us as we create products that new parents can trust.

For product information and media inquiries, please call 310-322-3800 or contact our team at customerservice@lambsivy.com.

