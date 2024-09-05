Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
05.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
Lambs & Ivy Announces the Arrival of Kids' Bedding

Celebrating 45 Years of Quality, Lambs & Ivy Expands to Offer Colorful and Cozy Bedding for Children

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Lambs & Ivy, a leader in high-quality nursery bedding, room décor, and products for babies, is pleased to announce the arrival of a new line of kids' bedding.

Lambs & Ivy Kids Bedding

Lambs & Ivy Kids Bedding
Kids bedding featuring a boys room with truck sheets, pillowcases and comforter from Lambs & Ivy.



To mark its 45th anniversary, Lambs & Ivy extended its product offerings to include bedding for children. As a trusted provider of crib sheets, blankets, and toddler bedding, the company has decided to expand its selection so parents can furnish their children's rooms as they grow from babies to toddlers to tweens.

Sheet sets will accommodate toddler mattresses and twin beds so all children can enjoy the lively colors and popular characters that are featured. There are plenty of patterns for twin girl bedding and twin boy bedding so that each child can choose their favorite.

Bedding themes are designed to appeal to children from age 2 to 12 and can be explored here:

  • Toddler Bedding Sets

  • Twin Bedding Sets

"We're thrilled to be offering these new products to our parents," said Michael Laiken, Lambs & Ivy's Chief Operating Officer. "It's a natural progression from babies to toddlers to big kids' bedding. We already know that high-quality fabrics and playful characters make a terrific combination. Now we can take that same model into children's bedding. It's a win-win for parents and their children."

Lambs & Ivy is dedicated to crafting high-quality, fashionable nursery bedding and décor that bring style, creativity, and comfort to nurseries worldwide. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer care has been at the heart of our business for 45 years, and it continues to guide us as we create products that new parents can trust.

For product information and media inquiries, please call 310-322-3800 or contact our team at customerservice@lambsivy.com.

Contact Information

Lambs & Ivy Lambs & Ivy
President
customerservice@lambsivy.com
(800) 345-2627

SOURCE: Lambs & Ivy

View the original press release on newswire.com.

