Arkema successfully completed today a €500 million senior bond issue with a 10 year maturity and an annual coupon of 3.50%.

This operation, which was carried out as part of its financing policy, will enable the Group to continue to refinance its upcoming bond maturities and extend the average maturity of its debt.

Arkema is rated BBB+ by Standard Poor's (positive outlook) and Baa1 by Moody's (stable outlook).

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

