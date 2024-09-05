MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

05 September 2024

The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 05 September 2024 at 16:14:

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 September 2023 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 3,529,814 that, following the 2024 Realisation Opportunity offered by the Company, 1,188,066 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company.

Valid Elections (as defined in the 2024 Realisation Opportunity Document available on the Company's website www.migoplc.co.uk ) had been made in respect of the repurchased shares. The price paid for the Elected Shares was the Realisation Price as announced on 4 September 2024, this being 358.22 pence per share.

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 21,214,731. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 21,214,731 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

