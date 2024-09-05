Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
05.09.2024 19:26 Uhr
Sprocket Security Launches 'Ahead of the Breach' Podcast

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Sprocket Security, the expert-driven offensive security platform with an industry-leading continuous pentesting solution, is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast Ahead of the Breach. The show provides security experts and practitioners with insights and strategies to excel in today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Ahead of the Breach goes beyond a traditional podcast - it's a community hub for thought leadership and practical advice, empowering security leaders to stay ahead of emerging threats through actionable takeaways for immediate application.

Casey Cammilleri, founder and CEO of Sprocket and host of Ahead of the Breach, commented, "We launched Ahead of the Breach to create a dynamic platform where the cybersecurity community can come together to share knowledge, discuss emerging threats, and explore innovative strategies. Our goal is to provide security leaders with the insights and tools they need to stay ahead of adversaries in an ever-changing landscape."

Ahead of the Breach will address critical themes in cybersecurity, including:

  • Continuous Penetration Testing: Why real-time testing is essential in today's rapid deployment environment.

  • Rising Above Legacy Pen Testing: Challenging outdated methods and promoting dynamic, ongoing approaches.

  • Offensive Security: Combining automation speed with human expertise to stay ahead of evolving threats.

The first three episodes are now available, featuring:

  • Mike Takahashi, Security Engineering Expert & Leader

  • Mario DiNatale, CISO, OdysseyRe

  • Sprocket's Pen Testing Team, including: Nicholas Anastasi, Director of Technical Operations; Nate Fair, Penetration Tester & Cyber Security Consultant; Juan Pablo "JP" Gomez Postigo, Penetration Tester; and Willis Vandevanter, Senior Staff Security Researcher

Sprocket Security's commitment to advancing offensive cybersecurity is reflected in Ahead of the Breach, fostering a community of professionals dedicated to proactive defense.

For more information about Ahead of the Breach and to listen to the latest episodes, please visit sprocketsecurity.com/aob-podcast. Episodes are also available on all major podcast platforms.

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security is an expert-driven offensive cybersecurity platform specializing in continuous penetration testing. From attack surface management to red and purple teaming exercises, Sprocket's platform is setting a new standard in offensive cybersecurity for enterprises across industries. To schedule a demo of Sprocket, please visit www.sprocketsecurity.com/watch-demo.

Contact Information

Holly Hitchcock
holly@gofrontlines.com
702.758.4079

SOURCE: Sprocket

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
