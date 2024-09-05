Long Beach Small Business Accountant, Accountant Partners, Announces New Office to Support Local Entrepreneurs

In Long Beach, Accountant Partners offers a unique pricing guarantee for premier small business accounting services, including tax planning and cloud accounting.

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Accountant Partners, a leading provider of small business accounting and tax services, aims to aid business growth and development as it announces the opening of its newest office in Long Beach, California. This expansion marks an exciting milestone in the firm's commitment to offering personalized and effective financial solutions to small businesses in the vibrant Long Beach area.

Long Beach Small Business Accountant

Long Beach Small Business Accountant

Long Beach has historically battled a shrinking workforce and lack of affordability in housing. These factors directly impact local and small businesses holding out hope there will be better economic stability for them to improve financially, especially in the post-pandemic era. As per the Downtown Long Beach Alliance Business Survey in 2022, 58% of local business owners agree that the Long Beach economy will expand in the next two years. Consequently, 53% believe their business will expand with the local economy.

With this new location, Accountant Partners is set to serve the local market with a wide array of services designed to optimize tax savings, streamline business operations, and support sustainable growth. Their expertise includes advanced tax planning, strategic business growth consultations, and seamless cloud accounting integration to reduce tax liabilities. Their approach is designed to significantly minimize tax burdens, potentially saving local businesses from $10,000 to $1 million, thus helping them grow and compete.

"As a Long Beach small business accountant, we are deeply familiar with the unique challenges and opportunities faced by local businesses," said Allan Bayer, Managing Partner at Accountant Partners. "Our mission is to empower business owners with the financial insights and tools they need to succeed. We are excited to bring our tailored services to the Long Beach community."

As Accountant Partners opens its doors in Long Beach, the firm invites local small business owners to experience the benefits of expert, personalized accounting services. Committed to integrity, efficiency, and the success of their clients, Accountant Partners is eager to help Long Beach businesses thrive.

For more information on working with a Long Beach small business accountant, visit https://accountantpartners.com/small-business-accountant-long-beach/ or contact Accountant Partners at (657) 300-6966.

About Accountant Partners:

Accountant Partners is a leading small business accounting firm helping business owners in Long Beach, CA, save up to $1M per year in taxes through partner-level accounting, reporting, and strategic advisory. With 27 years of experience, Accountant Partners specializes in best-in-class tax minimization strategies, personalized advisory, and technology-driven efficiency.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

844-703-0880

SOURCE: Accountant Partners

View the original press release on newswire.com.