Biomedical Waste Solutions: Leading San Antonio Medical Waste Disposal Company Confronts Rising Needlestick Injuries With Vital Guide

The CDC reports that healthcare workers in the U.S. face an estimated 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries every year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Facing an increase in needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a prominent medical waste disposal company, with locations in San Antonio, TX, is actively working to let the public know about the hazards of improper medical waste disposal, particularly needles.

The CDC approximates that about 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries happen each year among U.S. healthcare workers. This figure is likely an underestimation due to underreporting, especially in private homes where the elderly and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes depend on needle usage daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has underlined the threat of sharps injuries in the transmission of severe diseases, reporting annual global infection rates among healthcare workers as:

Nearly 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

Various outcomes could arise from these infections, such as long-term health problems, disabilities, and even death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states that a third of sharps injuries occur at the point of disposal, citing the importance of stringent medical waste disposal practices to protect both healthcare workers and the general public.

To address this critical issue, the San Antonio medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions, released The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide is the best resource on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, showcasing the company's commitment to boosting safety and preventing the spread of infections through proper waste management.

The guide offers five crucial tips for preventing needlestick injuries:

Employing FDA-endorsed containers for sharps disposal

Refraining from exceeding the capacity of disposal bins

Refraining from reaching inside waste containers

Refraining from putting caps back on needles

Keeping hazardous sharp objects and waste containers away from young ones

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, said, "The increasing rate of needlestick injuries and their serious repercussions on healthcare workers and the community are of great concern. Our guide is vital for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals handling needles at home. We are committed to providing reliable San Antonio medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading medical waste disposal company in San Antonio, encourages healthcare establishments, professionals, and individuals who utilize needles to refer to their comprehensive guide for the proper disposal of sharps and medical waste. Their vast expertise and advanced technological solutions guarantee the secure handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, following the strictest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com. For more info about this San Antonio medical waste disposal company, visit: https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/locations/texas/san-antonio-medical-waste-disposal/.

