Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a series of enhancements to its NorthStar Bets online betting platform. The latest product innovations are crafted to elevate and consistently surpass the expectations of NorthStar Bets customers, reinforcing the Company's position as the definitive premium choice in the gaming industry.

"We are excited to roll out a broad range of product enhancements to our customers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Innovation has always been a core value for NorthStar as we seek to maintain a best-of-breed platform that evolves alongside changing preferences and emerging technologies. We focus on upgrades that will differentiate us in the marketplace, simplify the customer experience, and reinforce our premium positioning."

NorthStar's product innovation strategy can be summarized by two complementary propositions. "Incrementally Better" refers to ongoing, often small-scale improvements aimed at optimizing such attributes as reliability, trust, speed, simplicity and performance. "Fundamentally Different" means targeting efforts on features or offerings that are highly valued, drive customer loyalty, and set NorthStar apart from competitors.

Product enhancements recently introduced by NorthStar include the following:

Strengthened Casino section . A new streamlined navigation simplifies the user experience, while NorthStar's selection of games and titles has doubled since the start of 2024.

NorthStar Elite Blackjack . A bespoke branded table crafted to exceed the exacting standards of VIP players, embodying the premium experience that defines NorthStar Bets.

Sports Insights 2.0. Overhaul of industry-leading sports content vertical with new features, statistics, design and user experience, launched today on NorthStarBets.ca.

Enhanced Sportsbook.

-Dynamic Navigation: The latest innovation introduces a feature that streamlines navigation, quickly guiding users to top sports and events, minimizing the steps required to place a bet.

-Personalized Prop Bets: An advanced AI-driven algorithm analyzes individual betting patterns to generate customized prop bets that are tailored to each customer's betting history.

-Intelligent Parlay Suggestions: This intuitive functionality also appears on the bet slip, where companion bets are offered to enhance single bets, enabling customers to effortlessly create logical parlays at the point of the bet decision.

"Today's announcement offers a preview of the innovation fueling our 2024 strategy. Our product team is executing an ambitious roadmap that balances incremental advancements with groundbreaking features, all meticulously crafted to elevate the attributes our customers value most-reliability, performance, and simplicity," said Dean MacNeil, VP of Product & Managed Services, NorthStar.

"As a premium brand, we strategically harness innovation to amplify our appeal to high-value customers, solidifying our distinct advantage in the industry. By consistently enhancing the customer experience, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering a premium service that drives strong customer satisfaction and earns their loyalty."

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

