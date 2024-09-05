Blue Diamond Resorts Introduces Exclusive Private Island Experience at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Sept. 05, 2024, now available exclusively at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort - Adults Only, in Jamaica. This exceptional offering elevates the Diamond Club suite category to new heights, inviting discerning guests to indulge in an exclusive, intimate escape on a secluded private islet, meticulously crafted for meaningful connections and ultimate relaxation.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of the Caribbean, the Private Island Diamond Experienceoffers an unparalleled adults-only retreat where privacy and personalization are at the forefront. Guests staying in select Diamond Club suite categories at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters can book one of four luxurious beach cabanas on this pristine 111-square-foot private island, poised over the turquoise waters of Montego Bay.

Upon arrival, guests can book this exclusive service at check-in, where they will then be introduced to their private island butler, who will cater to their every desire throughout the experience. From refreshing cold towels infused with tropical aromatherapy to daily live entertainment capturing the vibrant spirit of Jamaica, every detail is thoughtfully curated to enhance relaxation and well-being. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments from The Royal Spa, savor gourmet meals and premium cocktails delivered directly to their cabana, or simply unwind with uninterrupted views of the azure waters.

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, guests staying seven nights in the exclusive Diamond Club Chairman Beach Walk Out Swim OutSuite receive full-day access to the private island, ensuring a completely secluded retreat. This all-encompassing experience is meticulously planned, offering personalized touches such as a custom music and a specially stocked cooler filled with premium beverages, all designed to create an unforgettable stay.

To further elevate their stay, guests can explore a range of enticing add-ons at an additional cost, including curated cabana packages featuring authentic Jamaican cuisine, premium spirits, and personalized touches that make each moment unique.

The Private Island Diamond Experience reflects Blue Diamond Resorts' commitment to crafting unique, all-inclusive experiences that reflect the distinct personality of its resorts. Perfect for a romantic getaway, a special celebration, or simply a tranquil escape, this exclusive offering promises total customization in an idyllic setting, making it the perfect canvas for unforgettable memories.

Reserve your Private Island Diamond Experiencetoday by booking any participating Diamond Club suite category here. For more information, visit royaltonresorts.com

