Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: A401UE | ISIN: SE0021513645 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T00
Frankfurt
05.09.24
09:01 Uhr
0,340 Euro
-0,014
-3,95 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 19:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PMD Device Solutions Secures Significant Sales Contract, Setting the Stage for Significant Growth in the US

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) PMD Device Solutions AB (Ticker Symbol: PMDS), a leader in Digital Healthcare, is excited to announce a significant new sales contract with a leading cardiology clinic in the Eastern United States. This clinic, which has one provider serving over 1,500 Medicare patients, represents a key step forward for PMDS' expansion in the US market.

"This contract is an important part of our strategy to expand in the US as a leading provider of virtual care for patients with chronic conditions," said Myles Murray, Founder and CEO of PMD Device Solutions. "It not only confirms that our recent changes and strategies are on the right track, but it also strengthens our financial position as we move closer to profitability. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings, both for us and for the patients we are dedicated to serving."

In the US, PMDS works closely with clinics to support the care of patients with long-term health conditions. By partnering with these clinics, PMDS provides daily monitoring services that help keep patients healthy. Medicare, the country's largest health insurance provider, pays clinics for these monitoring services, making the number of Medicare patients at each clinic an important factor in the success of these partnerships. As more clinics join PMDS' network and more patients are referred, the number of people using these services-and the associated revenue-will grow. The more patients enrolled, the greater the opportunity; and with more healthcare providers, the service can expand even faster.

This new contract is expected to bring significant benefits to PMDS, including the potential to bring the company close to the revenue levels needed to become profitable. This agreement highlights the strong demand for PMDS's patient-focused solutions and its commitment to innovation in digital healthcare.

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO
Phone: +353 86 887 4994
E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com
The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital acute monitoring sector and the remote monitoring homecare sector. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

Attachments

PMD Device Solutions Secures Significant Sales Contract, Setting the Stage for Significant Growth in the US

SOURCE: PMD Device Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
