New to The Street and Sight & Sound's Visionaries Series Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg, Featuring PetVivo and Its Revolutionary SPRYNG OsteoCushion Technology

New to The Street and Sight & Sound are thrilled to announce the premiere of their latest episode in the Visionaries series, airing tonight at 9:30 PM PST on Bloomberg as sponsored programming.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / New to The Street and Sight & Sound are thrilled to announce the premiere of their latest episode in the Visionaries series, airing tonight at 9:30 PM PST on Bloomberg as sponsored programming. This highly anticipated episode will spotlight PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV,PETVW) and its revolutionary SPRYNG product, a ground-breaking solution that is transforming joint health treatment for animals. SPRYNG, PetVivo's proprietary injectable veterinary medical device, has garnered widespread attention for its effectiveness in the management of osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions in animals. By mimicking and reinforcing natural joint cartilage, SPRYNG offers a breakthrough, drug-free option for veterinarians seeking long-term solutions to improve the quality of life for pets.

Sneak peek here https://youtu.be/-6jmRoEBRVs?si=hlECEUkRBPorAfMn

Currently, SPRYNG has been used in over 800 veterinary clinics across all 50 U.S. states, making it a leading product in veterinary care. This episode of Visionaries takes viewers inside PetVivo's Minnesota lab and offices, where John Lai, CEO of PetVivo, along with leading scientists and veterinary experts, will provide an in-depth exploration of the science behind SPRYNG and its transformative impact on animal health.

"We are excited to showcase PetVivo in this new episode of Visionaries, which perfectly aligns with our mission to highlight innovative companies making a difference in their industries," said John Lai, CEO of PetVivo. "SPRYNG has the potential to redefine how veterinarians approach joint health, and we are thrilled to bring this story to a national audience."

After airing on Bloomberg, this episode will be distributed across New to The Street's vast digital platforms, including its 1.4 million subscriber YouTube channel and 300,000+ social media followers on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. The extended reach ensures that the segment will

continue to engage a broad audience well beyond its initial television broadcast.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company's commercially launched flagship product, Spryng with OsteoCushion

Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses. For more information about PetVivo and its revolutionary Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a long-running sponsored television program that highlights emerging companies and forward-thinking brands. With nearly two decades of experience, New to The Street has produced over 800 shows, airing on major U.S. networks including FOX Business and Bloomberg. After airing on television, the content is shared on New to The Street's 1.4 million subscriber YouTube channel and across its 300,000+ social media followers on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, providing continuous exposure for the featured companies.

