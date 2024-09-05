Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maestra Joins TikTok's App Center

AI-powered subtitles, voiceovers, and transcriptions streamline multilingual advertising on the short-form video platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Maestra announced today that their automatic subtitling, voiceover, and transcription tool will be among the first featured in TikTok's new App Center.

Designed to streamline the creation of multilingual advertisements, the integration empowers businesses to enhance their brand presence from within the TikTok platform. With just their TikTok authentication, advertisers can seamlessly make use of Maestra's AI-powered suite of language tools.

"We're delighted to join TikTok's App Center," says Mike Falis, Chief Revenue Officer at Maestra. "Through this collaboration, businesses of all sizes can reach global audiences in more than 125 languages-all within the TikTok ecosystem."

Maestra represents the latest addition to the App Center, a two-sided marketplace that offers advertisers streamlined, cutting-edge solutions to achieve organic and paid growth on the short-form mobile video platform. TikTok's inclusion of Maestra empowers businesses with:

· Highly accurate, automatic translations in over 125 languages for worldwide reach

· Shareable links for swift and seamless publication within the TikTok platform

· Lifelike, AI-generated voiceovers, complete with voice cloning for a consistent brand identity

· Advanced editing and group work features for greater control and collaboration

The announcement underscores the commitment of both organizations to breaking down the barriers that stand between advertisers and their audience. To learn more about the integration, click here.

About Maestra

Maestra is an all-in-one automatic subtitle, voiceover, and transcription tool. Powered by artificial intelligence and with voice cloning functionality, the technology is capable of nearly instantaneous translations into more than 125 languages. With unmatched accuracy, ease-of-use, and flexibility, Maestra helps hundreds of content-driven organizations across the globe expand their reach and revenue. For more information, visit maestra.ai.

Contact Information

Ali San Kaya
Co-founder
support@maestra.ai
(973) 657-2870

SOURCE: Maestra

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
