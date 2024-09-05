The Financial Revolutionist Announces Launch of Research Division

Leading Fintech Media Company Appoints Former Celent Chief Research Officer Dan Latimore to Spearhead New Initiative

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / The Financial Revolutionist (the FR), a leading destination for fintech insights, analysis, and data, today announced the launch of its research arm and groundbreaking initiative, Most Impactful. Spearheaded by Dan Latimore, former Chief Research Officer at Celent, this division will produce ongoing research providing unique insights into the difference financial services companies are making by leveraging innovative technologies.

"I'm excited to be joining The Financial Revolutionist to launch our Most Impactful research initiative, leveraging my expertise in financial services and fintech to spearhead insightful coverage of the space," said Dan Latimore, Chief Research Officer. "I look forward to working with the team to create comprehensive reports that deliver on our mission to look beyond the surface and explore not only what innovative technologies financial services firms are using, but how they're creating advantages and maximizing their impact."

Latimore joins from Celent, where he served as the firm's Chief Research Officer. He brings extensive experience in financial services and fintech research, with a keen interest in consumer behavior and technology-enabled strategy. Latimore has also previously led research groups at Deloitte and IBM, worked within industry at Liberty Mutual and Merrill Lynch, and was a consultant at McKinsey & Co. He has been widely quoted in leading media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, American Banker, Boston Globe, CNBC, and CNBC Europe.

In addition, Latimore will be giving a keynote address at this year's FinovateFall conference on Monday, September 9. Latimore's presentation is titled, "AI As A Co-Pilot In Financial Services," and will focus on how financial services functions are being reimagined by automation, AI data mining, and AI generated data. In alignment with upcoming Most Impactful reports on AI in financial services, Latimore will discuss how banks and fintechs are currently leveraging AI to solve real-world problems, the importance of ethical AI, misconceptions about AI in financial services, and more.

"Dan's appointment as Chief Research Officer and the launch of our research division marks a significant and meaningful evolution of our offering," said Harvey Hudes, CEO of The Financial Revolutionist. "We have long been building toward launching a research initiative, and knew Dan was the right person to lead this effort. His deep expertise will be invaluable as we deliver industry-leading reports identifying the firms using technology to make a difference.

The first Most Impactful report, set to be released in late September, focuses on banks leveraging AI. Using a 360 degree view from customers, vendors, and the banks themselves, this report will identify the most impactful financial institutions implementing Artificial intelligence and will detail which areas of the business yield the greatest return on AI investment (ROAI). The goal is to provide the banking industry with a standard to measure themselves against.

Subsequent reports on outstanding insurance companies leveraging AI, along with top companies leveraging AI in capital markets will follow the inaugural report in late October, and early November, respectively.

For more information, visit www.themostimpactful.com .

About The Financial Revolutionist

The Financial Revolutionist is the destination for more than 27,000 leaders who expect decisive insights, analysis, and data related to financial technology and economic modernization.

The FR's flagship newsletter centers around original reporting, highlighting key developments in fintech: from trends, to pivotal regulatory developments, and innovative product strategies.

The FR's proprietary tech - such as Event Analyzer and an extensive fintech deals database - supports business leaders in making more informed decisions around industry events, sales, marketing, and investment strategies.

To learn more, visit www.thefr.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Josh Eichenbaum

Caliber Corporate Advisers

josh@calibercorporateadvisers.com]

SOURCE: The Financial Revolutionist

View the original press release on accesswire.com