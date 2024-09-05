The global beauty brand known for Live The London Look is elevating it's proposition, moving to real life, lived beauty on- the-go, with new tagline Live YOUR London Look

Breakthrough artist Kenya Grace joins the Rimmel London Collective in a digital-first activation role.

Rimmel London embodies the spirit of music and encourages consumer to LIVE.LIFE.LOUD.

Maya Jama continues as Global Brand Ambassador for Rimmel London.

Today, the generation-defying beauty brand Rimmel London announces its new brand positioning, evolving to a beauty innovator that champions the consumer with authenticity, edge, and real life at its core.

In the brand's largest re-stage to date, Rimmel London is adapting its signature tag line to 'Live YOUR London Look,' encouraging consumers to step out from behind the ring light and take beauty out into the vibrant, moving, dynamic world that goes beyond the bathroom mirror.

The new brand positioning focuses on self-discovery and identity, moving away from the stereotypical standards of beauty. This evolution highlights that beauty is not about perfection or filters; it is about being true to oneself and living in the moment, directly from where you are.

This new look for the brand, further globalises Rimmel London while remaining true to its heritage and roots within London. This change reflects a larger industry move towards authenticity and self-expression embracing diverse global definitions of beauty that go beyond filters and idealism.

With a new look logo and the shift from the iconic 'Live The London Look' to 'Live YOUR London Look', the re-positioning emphasises beauty as a lifestyle and the freedom to be truly you. It highlights the brand's visibility around the world, giving consumers ownership of what London and beauty means to them.

Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, Coty, said Rimmel London has always been a pioneer, pushing the boundaries of beauty and discovering newness and relevance at the heart of culture. Today, that means out there on the street, where life happens. That's where beauty is discovered, and it's different for every person, it can change every day, and we celebrate it all."

Curti continues Rimmel London has been on a journey ever since its invention in 1834 and is constantly adapting and evolving. Beauty is everywhere and Rimmel London is proud to be leading this shift in focus to beauty where you are, anywhere in the world. Rimmel London is taking beauty directly to its consumers and embedding it into their lifestyles organically. The new brand positioning reflects this with 'Live YOUR London Look,' which represents the emphasis on being true to oneself."

Introducing the Rimmel London Collective

To celebrate the brand repositioning, Rimmel London announces the Rimmel London Collective which will see extraordinary talent joining the brand to extend and enhance the brand's role in culture via 'live from' brand storytelling and social community engagement.

Proudly joining the Rimmel London Collective is breakthrough artist, Kenya Grace alongside existing Rimmel London ambassador Olympic diving legend, Tom Daley OBE.

Kenya embodies Rimmel London's new brand re-positioning with her unique sense of style with real expression and passion to be authentically true.

Rimmel London will be joining Kenya on the road through a digital first 'behind the scenes' campaign as she catapults further into the music industry with Rimmel London as her staple ride-or-die product essentials.

Helming an inimitable musical vision as a producer and projecting a magnetic voice as a vocalist, Kenya Grace presents a multi-dimensional perspective on electronic pop. The South Africa born and UK-raised singer, songwriter and producer strikes a balance between nocturnal dancefloor energy and sky-scraping songcraft like no other. Upon graduating from the prestigious Academy of Contemporary Music in England, she committed herself to a life in music. She did so on her own terms, eclipsing genre lines and architecting her vision around vivid storytelling.

With Global Brand Ambassador Maya Jama, the Rimmel London Collective and the Rimmel London Creator Crew1 will continue to provide insights across innovation, content, and product development as well as star in Rimmel London campaigns.

Beauty Live From

Rimmel London is meeting its consumer out on the streets and believes everyone should be able to experiment, express themselves, and be their authentic self at every moment. To bring the new brand positioning to life across social media, Rimmel London has launched its Beauty Live From content series that sees eight visionary creators from around the globe highlight their lived beauty. The series will be live across Instagram and TikTok.

With Beauty Live From, Rimmel London is highlighting beauty that reflects real life, and is lived out on the streets across the world.

Beauty Live From will come to life with an exclusive 'Beauty Live From' event in London hosted by Maya Jama and will see performances from Kenya Grace and more Rimmel London friends, which super fans can win exclusive tickets to via the Rimmel Live app and the Rimmel London social channels.

The Rimmel London re-brand including new logo and strap line will appear online from September 2024 and be rolled out across the globe over the upcoming year.

_______________________________ The Rimmel London Creator Crew includes Alyssa Lorraine, August Sombatkamrai, Billie Jean Blankett, Cartia Mallan, Danielle Estrada, Linasha, Ria, Weronika Jagus, Yusur Al- Khalidi.

