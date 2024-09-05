Anzeige
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 21:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cricket Gains Momentum in the U.S.: Kaziranga Pro Cricket Outfitters to Open First Cricket-Specific Store in Southern California

New store offers premium gear for youth, adult, and professional cricketers in-store and online.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Cricket is rapidly gaining traction across the United States, with over 400 leagues and more than 200,000 players nationwide, according to USA Cricket. This growth is particularly evident in San Diego, where thousands of youth and adult players and over 50 teams compete year-round.

Kaziranga Pro Cricket Outfitters

Kaziranga Pro Cricket Outfitters
cricket gear

Despite cricket's rising appeal, San Diego cricketers have faced ongoing challenges when it comes to accessing quality gear and apparel. Unlike other major sports like baseball, basketball, or soccer, where equipment and expert advice are readily available, local cricket players have long had limited options - until now.

Kaziranga Pro Cricket Outfitters is proud to announce the grand opening of the region's first and only cricket-specific retail store and online shop. This new store will provide cricketers with a dedicated resource for top-tier equipment, apparel, and accessories and expert guidance in choosing the right options for them.

We invite the public and members of the media to join us for this exciting milestone event and witness the growing presence of cricket in Southern California.

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

  • Time: 4:00 p.m.

  • Location: 16777 Bernardo Center Drive, E-5, San Diego, CA 92128

Media Highlights:

  • Exclusive insights into Southern California's emerging cricket scene.

  • Opportunities to speak with Kaziranga Pro Cricket Outfitters founders

  • Photo and interview opportunities during the ribbon-cutting ceremony

MEDIA RSVP:
For members of the media: if you plan to attend or require additional information, please contact:
Jessica Federman, Chief Community & Marketing Officer
Email: jessica@kazirangacricket.com
Phone: 267-981-2031

We look forward to having you join us for this exciting event!

ABOUT KAZIRANGA PRO CRICKET OUTFITTERS
Kaziranga Pro Cricket Outfitters is dedicated to celebrating the sport of cricket by providing high-quality gear and apparel for players of all ages, genders, and skill levels, from youth to professionals. Like the rare one-horned rhinoceros found only in Kaziranga National Park, the store is unique in its offering as the first and only cricket-specific retailer in Southern California. Visit the store at 16777 Bernardo Center Drive, E-5, San Diego, California, or shop online at www.kazirangacricket.com. Gear Up. Play Hard.

# # #

Contact Information

Jessica Federman
Chief Community & Marketing Officer
marketing@kazirangacricket.com
267-981-2031

SOURCE: Kaziranga Pro Cricket Outfitters

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
