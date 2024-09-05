CNE Direct, Inc. (dba "illumynt") is pleased to announce the return of Paul Knight as CEO of the global ITAD trading, services and solutions company. Now in its 23rd year of business, this change comes about as part of a restructuring for illumynt to kick off its next phase of strategic growth initiatives. Knight co-founded the business in 2002 and was the company's CEO for most of its history while serving continuously as Chairman since inception. Knight is making his return as the company pivots towards further global expansion, new service offerings, and a focus on delivering market leading results for its customers and partners.

"I'm excited to be returning as CEO and look forward to working with our world class team and getting the chance to spend more time with our customers and partners around the world to execute our new strategic growth plans," said Knight.

In addition to Knight's return the company is also announcing the following actions today:

Hiring of a new V.P. of Engineering, Gavin Wilson. Formerly of Reconext. Gavin has over 20-years' experience developing sophisticated testing, repair, and value recovery solutions for customers globally.

Joe Conway has been promoted to the role of V.P. of Solutions. Joe has provided strong leadership in analyzing, pricing, and onboarding large global programs for illumynt, managing cross-functional teams to deliver targeted results.

Signing of a strategic engagement with ITAD advisory firm Circular Integrity, led by Founder CEO Todd Zegers, former Global Vice President of ITAD and Reverse Logistics for Ingram Micro. Circular Integrity will work closely with CNE's senior management team to accelerate growth and diversification.

Expanding our global footprint, illumynt is in the process of opening three new facilities in Franklin, MA, USA, Cork, Ireland, and Thailand.

Contacts:

Paul Knight, 978-490-4812