Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2024.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $4.4 million, or 41%, to $15.0 million from $10.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, due primarily to increased revenue in the amount of $3.4 million from our largest customer. Specifically, the increase relates to a $1.4 million increase in repair revenue related to the enhanced repair program we began last fiscal year to refurbish the orthopedic handpiece we sell to our largest customer, as well as an increase of $2.0 million in sales of new units to that same customer. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $729,000, or 22%. Although gross profit increased, our gross margin decreased from 32% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, to 27% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to continued price pressures and increased indirect labor in our operations group to manage our growth.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, remained relatively flat at $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. While these total operating expense amounts have remained flat, we reduced general and administrative expenses by $182,000 and increased engineering expenses by $141,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023. The decrease in general and administrative expenses is a result of reduced equity compensation expenses due to employee forfeitures and the increase in engineering relates to a higher proportion of sustaining engineering expenses as opposed to billable customer contract expenses.

Our operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased $742,000, or 46%, to $2.4 million compared to $1.6 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase reflects our increased sales and gross profit, as described above.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased slightly by $86,000 to $1.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the corresponding quarter in 2023. The difference in the growth rate of net income and operating income is primarily due to unrealized gains and losses of investments. In the current quarter, operating income increased 46% over the corresponding quarter of the prior fiscal year compared to the slight increase in net income for the same period.

Year Ended June 30, 2024

Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 increased $7.8 million, or 17%, to $53.8 million from $46.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, due primarily to increases in revenue from our largest customer. Specifically, the increase relates to a $3.6 million increase in repair revenue as well as an increase of $3.5 million in sales of new units to that same customer.

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, increased $1.8 million, or 14%, to $14.5 million compared to $12.7 million for fiscal 2023.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, increased 6% to $7.4 million from $7.0 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase relates primarily to an increase in research and development costs because in fiscal 2024 our expenditures related primarily to sustaining engineering activities rather than billable customer projects which are reclassified to cost of sales.

Our operating income for the year ended June 30, 2024, increased $1.4 million, or 25%, to $7.2 million compared to $5.8 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase reflects our increased sales and gross profit, as described above.

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $2.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for fiscal 2023. Our net income for the year ended June 30, 2024, contains unrealized losses on our marketable equity investments of $4.1 million while our net income for the year ended June 30, 2023, contains unrealized gains on our marketable equity investments of $3.9 million. The difference in the growth rate of net income and operating income is primarily due to unrealized gains and losses of investments. In the current fiscal year operating income increased 25% over the prior fiscal year, compared to the 70% decrease in net income for the same period. All of our investments are recorded at estimated fair value, and the valuation can be highly volatile.

CEO Comments

"We are very pleased with our performance including increasing sales and an increase of $1.4 million in operating income," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "While this fiscal year included the challenges of transitioning to a multiple-facility operation, we continued to grow the business. I remain grateful to the entire Pro-Dex team for their ongoing efforts and teamwork."

Mr. Van Kirk continued, "Additionally, we are excited to announce that we hired a new Director of Operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Mr. Jawahar Garg, who has extensive manufacturing operations and supply chain experience to assist our team to continue on our growth trajectory."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include "forward-looking statements" within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance (including, but not limited to, prospects for future growth) as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business risks of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,631 $ 2,936 Investments 4,217 1,134 Accounts receivable 13,887 9,952 Deferred costs 262 494 Inventory 15,269 16,167 Prepaid expenses 345 296 Total current assets 36,611 30,979 Land and building, net 6,155 6,249 Equipment and improvements, net 5,024 5,079 Right of use asset, net 1,473 1,872 Intangibles, net 54 81 Deferred income taxes, net 1,555 - Investments 1,563 7,521 Other assets 42 42 Total assets $ 52,477 $ 51,823 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,513 $ 2,261 Accrued liabilities 3,359 3,135 Income taxes payable 632 453 Deferred revenue 14 - Notes payable 4,374 3,827 Total current liabilities 12,892 9,676 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability, net of current portion 1,182 1,638 Deferred income taxes, net - 8 Notes payable, net of current portion 7,536 8,911 Total non-current liabilities 8,718 10,557 Total liabilities 21,610 20,233 Commitments and Contingencies: Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,363,412 and 3,545,309 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 3,917 6,767 Retained earnings 26,950 24,823 Total shareholders' equity 30,867 31,590 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,477 $ 51,823

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited) Years Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 15,025 $ 10,639 $ 53,844 $ 46,087 Cost of sales 10,936 7,279 39,293 33,338 Gross profit 4,089 3,360 14,551 12,749 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 37 9 117 155 General and administrative expenses 864 1,046 4,072 4,028 Research and development costs 836 695 3,189 2,804 Total operating expenses 1,737 1,750 7,378 6,987 Operating income 2,352 1,610 7,173 5,762 Interest expense (150 ) (145 ) (558 ) (533 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investments (340 ) 492 (4,125 ) 3,899 Gain on sale of investments - - - 6 Interest and dividend income 68 58 144 294 Income before income taxes 1,930 2,015 2,634 9,428 Income tax expense 343 514 507 2,354 Net income $ 1,587 $ 1,501 $ 2,127 $ 7,074 Basic & Diluted income per share: Basic net income per share $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 0.61 $ 1.98 Diluted net income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 0.60 $ 1.95 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,400,767 3,545,309 3,498,807 3,571,044 Diluted 3,473,167 3,610,109 3,571,207 3,636,944

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Years Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,127 $ 7,074 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,160 857 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity investments 4,125 (3,899 ) Gain on sale of investments - (6 ) Non-cash lease recovery (17 ) (2 ) Amortization of loan fees, net (13 ) 12 Share-based compensation 605 766 Deferred income taxes (1,563 ) 264 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,935 ) 5,432 Deferred costs 232 216 Inventory 898 (3,489 ) Prepaid expenses (49 ) 494 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,436 (1,153 ) Deferred revenue 14 (1,013 ) Income taxes payable 179 (91 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,199 5,462 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of equipment and improvements (983 ) (974 ) Proceeds from sale of investments - 89 Investment in Monogram (1,250 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,233 ) (885 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on notes payable (4,816 ) (6,093 ) Borrowing from Minnesota Bank & Trust, net of loan origination fees 4,000 5,284 Repurchases of common stock (3,505 ) (1,547 ) Payments of employee taxes on net issuance of common stock - (223 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP contributions 50 89 Net cash used in financing activities (4,271 ) (2,490 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (305 ) 2,087 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 2,936 849 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 2,631 $ 2,936

Contact: Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

