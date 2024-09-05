MLIFE Foundation: Rugged Elegance Presents … Discovery: "Revealing The Power of The Pause"

An evening of compelling talks by changemaking leaders who have harnessed the "power of the pause" to catalyze collective impact.

Rugged Elegance Foundation will partner with Unity San Francisco and MLIFE Foundation to host a special event titled "Discovery: Revealing the Power of the Pause."

The September 20th event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Unity San Francisco, located at 240 Page Street in Hayes Valley, and will feature the following speakers and organizations:

Haider Nazar, Co-Founder & CEO, MAHA Global

Jill Osur, Founder & CEO, Teneral Cellars

Saumya Gupta and Colton Heward-Mills, Co-Founders, Build IRL

Barb Bylenga, Founder & COO, SHE-CAN

Rev. Ken Daigle, Senior Minister, Unity San Francisco

Each of these five leaders representing five organizations has benefitted from the foundation's signature "Day to Breathe" program, which, since December 2020, has served 200 impact leaders from 21 different countries.

At the event, Allison Berardi, lead coach curator for Rugged Elegance Retreats, will share the art of facilitating the Day to Breathe experience and ways to bring "the power of the pause" into your life, business, or initiative.

"These moments of pause - whether it's a personal retreat, team offsite, or even just a few minutes of reflection in nature - are not lost time. Rather, they are investments that pay huge dividends in clarity, alignment - and ultimately - impact that ripples outward in the opportunity economy. We have a special focus on working with leaders from historically excluded backgrounds. We've seen how their success provides a fulcrum for lifting whole communities," said Jennifer Carolyn King, President of the Rugged Elegance Foundation.

"Although large-scale change may seem to occur overnight, it is actually the result of years of hard and focused effort. In addition to that hard work, we've found that when we pause, refresh, and re-center, we attract the capital and resources necessary to create significant and positive outcomes," said Timothy Fredel, Co-Founding Partner of the Rugged Elegance Foundation.

For those unable to attend, the event will be accessible online via Zoom and YouTube. A reception will follow the program, allowing further engagement with the select speakers and networking with members of Rugged Elegance, the soulful network.

Registration for the event is open and free. Attendees can register by following this registration link.

###

About Rugged Elegance Foundation : Founded and led by Jennifer Carolyn King, Timothy Fredel, and King Fredel's three adult children, Jessica, Nikolas, and Hayley King Fredel-the Rugged Elegance Foundation was created to inspire healthy, adventuresome, soulful living and philanthropic giving. RE champions changemaking leaders and initiatives at The Retreat: SF in Sea Cliff, San Francisco, the family's "place to purpose" for historically excluded leaders. The focus of RE's giving and impact spans diverse areas, including racial equity, gender equity, health and well-being, peace, climate change, and collaboration.

About Unity San Francisco : Unity San Francisco has been a proud presence of progressive spirituality since 1919, and our message of positive, practical spiritual living has resonated with people of all backgrounds and faith traditions. The late Dr. Maya Angelou is but one of the thousands who've attended Unity San Francisco in the past century. In 2019, the community purchased a remarkable structure, built in 1909, with the vision of hosting community events and partnering with organizations like MLIFE and Rugged Elegance.

About MLIFE Foundation : MLIFE Foundation is a 501 (c)3 faith-based nonprofit organization that works at the intersection of spirituality with technology, education, and the arts to cultivate and elevate changemakers living on the margins to realize upward economic mobility. MLIFE's mission is threefold: Enhance children's critical reading and expository skills, mentor youth ages 14-24, and create welcoming and affirming spaces for the historically excluded.

CONTACT:

Mwangi Mukami

650.713.3057

mmukami@mlifefoundation.org

SOURCE: MLIFE Foundation

View the original press release on accesswire.com