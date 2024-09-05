Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HCJ | ISIN: US9630258617 | Ticker-Symbol: X4Z0
München
05.09.24
21:53 Uhr
3,907 Euro
+2,757
+239,87 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 22:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.: Cedar Realty Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Announce Fourth Circuit Court Affirms Dismissal of Class Action Lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDRpB)(NYSE:CDRpC) ("Cedar") and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq:WHLR) ("Wheeler") jointly announced that, on September 4, 2024, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed the 2023 Order of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland dismissing a putative class action complaint, entitled Kim, et al., v. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., et al., filed by purported holders of Cedar's preferred stock against Cedar, Wheeler and Cedar's former board of directors. In affirming the trial court's decision, the appellate court (in a published opinion) stated that "courts are not time machines for disgruntled buyers. We resolve legal claims. And [p]laintiffs do not adequately allege that [d]efendants violated any legal right or duty - they only allege that they regret the terms they bargained for."

Wheeler acquired all of Cedar's outstanding common stock in August 2022. The complaint contained allegations against Cedar and its former directors for breach of contract related to the terms of the contract governing Cedar's preferred stock, breach of fiduciary duty against Cedar's former directors, and tort claims against Wheeler.

"We are pleased that the Fourth Circuit upheld the District Court's decision, which represents a very positive outcome for both Wheeler and Cedar. With this matter behind us, both companies remain well-positioned to execute on their strategic plans," said M. Andrew Franklin, chief executive officer of both Cedar and Wheeler.

About Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a Maryland corporation (taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT")) that focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Northeast. Cedar's portfolio comprises 18 properties, with approximately 2.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation (taxed as a REIT) that is focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

For more information on Cedar and Wheeler, please visit www.whlr.us.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
(757) 627-9088

SOURCE: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.