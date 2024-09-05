Curated Automation Partners With InvGate to Expand Its Capabilities to Serve IT Departments

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Curated Automation , a technology consulting firm that blends best-in-class technology with a holistic, human-centered deployment approach, is excited to announce a new partnership with InvGate . InvGate specializes in IT platforms that unify IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM). This partnership combines the robust technology foundation of InvGate with Curated Automation's consultative and holistic deployment strategy and approach.





Curated Automation & InvGate Partnership

Curated Automation & InvGate Logos





"InvGate's technology seamlessly integrates IT operations and simplifies workflows. After seeing the technology's impact on one of our key clients, we knew this partnership perfectly aligned with our mission to enhance enterprise visibility and operational efficiency. We're thrilled to be InvGate's first U.S.-based, minority, and veteran-owned Bronze partner, and we believe this collaboration will significantly benefit both our commercial and government clients," said J. Lee Cage, Jr., Co-founder and Managing Partner of Curated Automation.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Curated Automation and the joint value we will bring to our mutual customers," said Kris Hansen, VP of Sales, InvGate.

With InvGate's Solutions, our customers gain:

Enhanced User Experience: Customizable and branded self-service portals that empower users with intuitive ITSM and service desk solutions.

Increased IT Efficiency: Comprehensive insights and visibility into IT resources to prioritize tasks, allocate resources effectively, and boost performance.

Unified IT Asset Management: A single platform to discover and manage all IT assets, eliminating the need for disparate databases.

Improved IT Security Compliance: Streamlined processes to ensure adherence to security standards and regulations.

Managed Solutions: Support services focused on adoption and continuous improvement.

The collaboration between InvGate and Curated Automation brings efficiency to IT delivery teams with a keen focus on worker experience, enterprise visibility, and optimizing internal operations. As a part of the partnership, Curated Automation offers Licensing, Professional Services, Consulting, and Integration services. For more information about the partnership and upcoming features, please visit Curated Automation Partners with InvGate to Expand its Capabilities to Serve IT Departments - Curated Automation .

About Curated Automation

Curated Automation is a technology consulting firm founded by a diverse group of technologists and change makers who believe that with the right technology solutions people, teams, and organizations can unlock their potential to collaborate and make data decisions that drive results.

About InvGate:

InvGate empowers organizations by providing the tools to deliver seamless service across departments, from IT to Facilities. We make the complex simple, lowering the cost of ownership and offering support across every step of an organization's transformation journey.

Media Contact:

Kristina Vitolo

Director, Marketing & Communications

Curated Automation

Phone: (615) 212-9131

Email: kvitolo@curatedautomation.com

SOURCE: Curated Automation

