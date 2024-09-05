Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 22:14 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Downing & Co.: Portland Wealth Management Firm Expands Access to Billionaire-Level Services for All Residents

Downing & Co. brings comprehensive family office services to Portland, OR, offering expert wealth management solutions typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Downing & Co., a leading name in wealth management and financial advisory services, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive family office services in Portland, OR. Traditionally available only to billionaires, these services are now accessible to the Greater Portland and Southwest Washington area's 2.2 million residents. From West Linn and Lake Oswego to the Pearl District and beyond, Downing & Co. is redefining what it means to be a Portland Wealth Management firm.

Portland Wealth Management

Portland Wealth Management
Portland Wealth Management

A McKinsey report published in January 2024 shows a 60% increase among clients looking for holistic financial advice, a trend that has increased since 2018. Statista data supports this, forecasting that the assets under management (AUM) will reach $128 trillion in 2024. Financial advisory is the strongest player in this market, showing a positive overall performance for the wealth management market.

Unlike most wealth management companies that focus solely on brokerage services, Downing & Co. addresses over 29 additional critical areas of financial planning. Their holistic approach provides clients convenient access to a team of 70+ professionals, including attorneys, accountants, financial advisors, and risk mitigation specialists. This level of service, often associated with billionaire family offices, is now available to Portland residents looking to protect, grow, and preserve their wealth for generations.

"A recent Spectrum study revealed that while 78% of high-net-worth clients expect wealth transfer advice and trust services, only 2% receive it. We aim to close that gap and make billionaire-level wealth management attainable for everyone in Portland," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal at Downing & Co.

Downing & Co.'s services are designed for those who want to protect their wealth with a proactive and comprehensive approach. Whether it's minimizing tax liabilities, ensuring estate planning, or providing legal and business advisory services, the firm's family office model delivers unparalleled value. Portland Wealth Management is no longer exclusive to billionaires; Downing & Co. makes it accessible to anyone looking to secure their financial future.

For more details on Downing & Co. and its wealth management services, visit https://downingpdx.com/services/portland-wealth-management/. For a free consultation, call (503) 445-3578.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high net worth individuals and small businesses in Portland, OR to save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Downing & Co.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.