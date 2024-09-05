Downing & Co.: Portland Wealth Management Firm Expands Access to Billionaire-Level Services for All Residents

Downing & Co. brings comprehensive family office services to Portland, OR, offering expert wealth management solutions typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Downing & Co., a leading name in wealth management and financial advisory services, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive family office services in Portland, OR. Traditionally available only to billionaires, these services are now accessible to the Greater Portland and Southwest Washington area's 2.2 million residents. From West Linn and Lake Oswego to the Pearl District and beyond, Downing & Co. is redefining what it means to be a Portland Wealth Management firm.

A McKinsey report published in January 2024 shows a 60% increase among clients looking for holistic financial advice, a trend that has increased since 2018. Statista data supports this, forecasting that the assets under management (AUM) will reach $128 trillion in 2024. Financial advisory is the strongest player in this market, showing a positive overall performance for the wealth management market.

Unlike most wealth management companies that focus solely on brokerage services, Downing & Co. addresses over 29 additional critical areas of financial planning. Their holistic approach provides clients convenient access to a team of 70+ professionals, including attorneys, accountants, financial advisors, and risk mitigation specialists. This level of service, often associated with billionaire family offices, is now available to Portland residents looking to protect, grow, and preserve their wealth for generations.

"A recent Spectrum study revealed that while 78% of high-net-worth clients expect wealth transfer advice and trust services, only 2% receive it. We aim to close that gap and make billionaire-level wealth management attainable for everyone in Portland," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal at Downing & Co.

Downing & Co.'s services are designed for those who want to protect their wealth with a proactive and comprehensive approach. Whether it's minimizing tax liabilities, ensuring estate planning, or providing legal and business advisory services, the firm's family office model delivers unparalleled value. Portland Wealth Management is no longer exclusive to billionaires; Downing & Co. makes it accessible to anyone looking to secure their financial future.

For more details on Downing & Co. and its wealth management services, visit https://downingpdx.com/services/portland-wealth-management/. For a free consultation, call (503) 445-3578.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high net worth individuals and small businesses in Portland, OR to save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

