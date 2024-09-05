Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885067 | ISIN: US6081901042 | Ticker-Symbol: MWK
Tradegate
05.09.24
17:13 Uhr
133,00 Euro
-3,00
-2,21 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,00135,0023:01
133,00134,0022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2024 22:22 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Mohawk Industries Names Mauro Vandini President - Global Ceramic Segment

CALHOUN, Ga., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced the promotion of Mauro Vandini as President of the Company's Global Ceramic Segment, effective September 15, 2024. Vandini will also maintain his present role as President of Mohawk's European Ceramic business with the support of his talented team.

"I have worked with Mauro since 2013, following the Marazzi acquisition, and I respect his deep knowledge of ceramic manufacturing, sales and marketing and his ability to drive improvements in all areas of the business," said Jeff Lorberbaum, Mohawk's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Since we acquired Dal-Tile in 2002, Mohawk has become the world's largest producer of ceramic tile, with manufacturing in eight countries on three continents and sales in approximately 140 nations. Mauro has built strong partnerships with our regional ceramic business leaders, and he will collaborate with them to optimize their performance and bring outstanding design, quality and value to our customers."

Vandini's career began with Marazzi Group in 1983, and he subsequently worked as Marazzi's technical director and Vice President of International Operations before serving as CEO of Marazzi Group. Following Mohawk's acquisition of Marazzi, Vandini became the head of the European ceramic business. Under Vandini's direction, European ceramic operations were modernized, complementary businesses in Italy, Bulgaria and Poland were acquired and a successful entry into the rapidly growing porcelain slab market was completed.

"I am honored to lead Mohawk's Global Ceramic segment," said Vandini. "I will continue working with our strong leaders across our regions to benefit our customers, associates and investors. As the world's largest ceramic tile manufacturer, our focus will remain on industry-changing design, operational excellence and exceeding the expectations of our customers around the world."

Chris Wellborn will assist Vandini during his transition to the Global Ceramic segment leadership role and will continue his responsibilities as Mohawk's President and Chief Operating Officer, working with Lorberbaum to ensure that Mohawk's strategies are maximizing the Company's long-term results as the flooring industry recovers.

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer, creating products that enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Mohawk's industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate its brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Those brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Grupo Daltile, Karastan, Marazzi, Moduleo, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Performance Accessories, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in North America, Europe, South America and Oceania.

Contact: Robert Webb, robert_webb@mohawkind.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.