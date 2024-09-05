Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday, September 19, 2024 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava's CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-481-2736

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0665

Conference ID: Endava Call

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Technology is our how. And people are our why. By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that drive innovation and transform businesses. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions across various industries and all around the world.

Endava services clients in Payments, Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of March 31, 2024, 11,025 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

For more information, visit www.endava.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905600094/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com