Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 23:50 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hunt Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies

OXFORD, MS / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Hunt, a full-service marketing firm located in Oxford, Miss., announced that the organization has been named on 2024's Inc. 5000 list. Published by Inc. Magazine, the annual list recognizes the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Hunt Team

Hunt Team



"We're thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said CEO & President Will Hunt. "This growth wouldn't be possible without our partners, and of course, our amazing team."

Rankings on the prestigious list are determined according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. Companies must satisfy the following requirements to qualify: The business must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must also be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent - not subsidiaries.

As an integrated marketing firm, Hunt specializes in developing and implementing full-scale creative campaigns for partners in various industries. In 2023, the firm was also recognized as one of the world's Fastest Growing Agencies by Adweek.

"While our team travels nationwide, we build great brands from our home office in Oxford, Miss.," said Sr. Growth Strategist Kallen Alderman. "This list showcases 5,000 of the fastest-growing private companies across the country. Of that 5,000, only 0.22% are Mississippi-based, so we're incredibly proud to be among those representing the Magnolia State."

To learn more about how your own brand can grow with Hunt, visit huntmarketingfirm.com, or reach out to newbusiness@huntmarketingfirm.com.

Hunt is a full-service, integrated marketing firm located in Oxford, Miss. We build great brands. Learn more about us at huntmarketingfirm.com.

Contact Information
Kallen Alderman
Senior Growth Strategist
kallen@huntmarketingfirm.com

SOURCE: Hunt

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.