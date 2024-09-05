Hunt Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies

OXFORD, MS / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Hunt, a full-service marketing firm located in Oxford, Miss., announced that the organization has been named on 2024's Inc. 5000 list. Published by Inc. Magazine, the annual list recognizes the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.





Hunt Team





"We're thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said CEO & President Will Hunt. "This growth wouldn't be possible without our partners, and of course, our amazing team."

Rankings on the prestigious list are determined according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. Companies must satisfy the following requirements to qualify: The business must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must also be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent - not subsidiaries.

As an integrated marketing firm, Hunt specializes in developing and implementing full-scale creative campaigns for partners in various industries. In 2023, the firm was also recognized as one of the world's Fastest Growing Agencies by Adweek.

"While our team travels nationwide, we build great brands from our home office in Oxford, Miss.," said Sr. Growth Strategist Kallen Alderman. "This list showcases 5,000 of the fastest-growing private companies across the country. Of that 5,000, only 0.22% are Mississippi-based, so we're incredibly proud to be among those representing the Magnolia State."

To learn more about how your own brand can grow with Hunt, visit huntmarketingfirm.com, or reach out to newbusiness@huntmarketingfirm.com.

Hunt is a full-service, integrated marketing firm located in Oxford, Miss. We build great brands. Learn more about us at huntmarketingfirm.com.

Contact Information

Kallen Alderman

Senior Growth Strategist

kallen@huntmarketingfirm.com

SOURCE: Hunt

View the original press release on newswire.com.