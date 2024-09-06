Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - This past March, the message of National Ladder Safety Month reached millions of people. Now, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is seeking sponsors for the 2025 campaign, so it can reach even more. The sponsorship is a valuable brand extension for any company invested in the manufacture of ladders OR in their safe use. Companies with employees working at heights understand the value of emphasizing safety and its impact on accident prevention and saving lives.

Observed every March, National Ladder Safety Month is the only program dedicated exclusively to promoting ladder safety at home and work. Each year, tens of thousands are injured and hundreds die in accidents caused by improper ladder usage. The reach of National Ladder Safety Month only expands with the support of its sponsors. They are the driving force behind helping to raise awareness on safe use and decreasing these tragic numbers.

ALI, the only approved developer of safety standards for the U.S. ladder industry, is the present sponsor for National Ladder Safety Month. Other major sponsorship opportunities are also available and can be found by reading the 2025 prospectus.

Sponsorship packages are available at a variety of participation levels, each with a slate of promotional benefits for sponsors, including logo appearance on materials, tagged recognition in social media posts, social media mentions, listings in press releases, dedicated email blasts to ALI's database of more than 23,500, web banner ads, and more. The 2024 campaign delivered to sponsors more than 900,000 social media impressions, more than 264 million press release impressions, and an email open-rate of 38%, which is 13% higher than the industry average.

The Top Cap sponsor (limited to one) earns the most benefits, for a participation level of $25,000. There are also opportunities for Middle Rung Sponsors, First Rung Sponsors, Supporting Partners, Associates, and more, with participation levels starting at just $500.

To become a sponsor, email marketing@laddersafetymonth.com.

The theme of National Ladder Safety Month 2025 is "Every Step Matters." It serves as a reminder of the necessity to be present and mindful at all times on a ladder, as well as the importance of making ladder safety part of regular safety training. The goals of the campaign are to raise awareness of ladder safety, decrease injuries and fatalities caused by ladder misuse, and increase the number of people certified in Ladder Safety Training.

About the American Ladder Institute

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, safety training, and the development of ANSI ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members, who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. National Ladder Safety Month, observed each March and spearheaded by ALI, is the only program dedicated exclusively to promoting ladder safety at home and at work. https://www.americanladderinstitute.org/.

