Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its half year report for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com, www.sedarplus.ca, www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company's website at www.australgold.com/.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
For additional information please contact:
David Hwang
Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
david@confidantpartners.com
+61 433 292 290
Jose Bordogna
Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+61 466 892 307
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222350
SOURCE: Austral Gold Limited