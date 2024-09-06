Anzeige
06.09.2024 03:14 Uhr
SYNCIS Sponsors $10,000 in Scholarships for Students Who Lost a Parent Without Life Insurance

Two $5,000 Scholarships Awarded During Life Insurance Awareness Month

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Syncis Insurance Solutions, LLC (SYNCIS), a financial marketing organization, has awarded two $5,000 college scholarships through Life Happens and its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program to aid the financial burden of students who have lost a parent without life insurance. Each qualified applicant submitted either a 500-word essay or a three-minute video discussing how the death of a parent or guardian financially affected the student's life.

The scholarships are part of September's Life Insurance Awareness Month, designed to help educate individuals on the importance and benefits of life insurance.

The recipients of the 2024 scholarships are Hunter Willis from Georgia and Diaminsol Malicdem from California.

"We are happy to be able to award these scholarships to Hunter and Diaminsol to help them reach their dreams. The struggles they endured after losing their parents are another reminder that we need to continue to spread the word about the importance of life insurance in ensuring the financial security of families," said John Kim, co-founder of SYNCIS.

SYNCIS has made a multi-year commitment to fund scholarships through the Life Lessons Scholarship Program. Each year, SYNCIS Associates review and vote on scholarship applications.

About SYNCIS

SYNCIS is one of the top financial marketing organizations in America. SYNCIS brings together families, small business owners, and some of the largest insurance and financial services providers in America to make financial products and services more accessible. SYNCIS Associates are independent licensed financial professionals that help people obtain financial protection and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For additional company information, visit syncis.com.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance-buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources through its Life Happens Pro platform and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations.

To learn more, visit lifehappens.org.

Media Contact: pr@syncis.com

Contact Information

Mina Jeng
Agent Relations
pr@syncis.com

SOURCE: Syncis Insurance Solutions, LLC

