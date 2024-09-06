Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 06:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UOB makes strong return to GBP covered bond market with GBP750m 3-year issuance

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB has priced GBP750 million in three-year covered bond due 2027. The covered bond was priced on Thursday (5 Sep) at the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) Rate plus 53 basis points. This is the largest orderbook for UOB in GBP covered bonds.

UOB-Latest-Logo

UOB is the first non-UK bank to access the GBP covered bond market post summer, to take advantage of the strong demand for front-end covered bonds. The three-year covered bond appealed to investors in the current macro environment and saw robust investor demand from real money fund managers, insurance and bank treasuries.

Ms Koh Chin Chin, Head of Group Treasury, Research and Customer Advocacy, UOB, said, "We were glad to be back to engage the covered bond market, and heartened to see the continued strong reception towards UOB credit and the Singapore Covered Bond by global investors."

Salient points about this offering

  • Strong outcome with a rare GBP covered bond, allowing the Bank to tighten pricing and upsize the transaction
  • Achieved tight pricing, a testament of UOB's robust credit quality. Priced 2bps inside of pre-summer supply from the region, in contrast to recent market re-opening trends with this week's UK supply re-opening with spreads 3bps wider than pre-summer
  • Tightest ever priced 3-year GBP SONIA covered bond out of Singapore and joint tightest 3-year GBP SONIA covered bond in 2024 YTD

Distribution Statistics

  • Final orderbook >1bn from 20 investors, with UK ~81%, Asia ~18% and Others ~1%
  • Robust investor demand from Banks ~51%, Fund Managers ~31%, Central Banks/Official Institutions/Insurance ~11%, Others ~7%

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272125/UOB_Latest_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uob-makes-strong-return-to-gbp-covered-bond-market-with-gbp750m-3-year-issuance-302240300.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.