Trade body Italia Solare has processed data from electricity transmission system operator (TSO) Terna which shows standalone storage is the biggest new market development. From ESS News Italy had 650,007 grid-connected energy storage systems at the end of June 2024, according to Italian PV association Italia Solare, with a total of 4. 5 GW of rated power. "During the first half of 2024, 126,916 storage systems were connected in Italy, with a total power of 1. 05 GW and a capacity of 2. 63 GWh," wrote Italia Solare, commenting on data from TSO Terna. The data show the number of storage systems ...

