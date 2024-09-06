Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - In a major development for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of APES (APES) on September 3, 2024. The APES/USDT trading pair is now available to users on LBank Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the APES community.

APES Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/222235_af8a9e4e04f30b1f_001full.jpg

APES is not just another meme coin; it stands out as a unique utility token with a comprehensive ecosystem. It offers a staking pool and a fan page where users can join the "Gang" as a knight, along with an expanding array of features under development. The token also boasts a distinctive NFT collection with added utility, making it more than just a passing trend in the crypto world.

Introducing APES: Aping In for Fun and Gains

LBank Exchange is excited to bring APES (APES) to its platform. APES, an ape-themed meme coin on the Solana blockchain, is designed to enhance community engagement and provide an entertaining experience for its users. Backed by the platform pump.fun, APES is listed on several major exchanges, with its trading data readily available on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The APES ecosystem, known as Apesgang, offers diverse interactive features on its website. Users can purchase $APES tokens, create personalized APE profile pictures, and participate in the platform's game. The staking function, set to launch soon, will further solidify APES' position as a community-driven project, guiding users through a fun and rewarding journey in the world of memes.

The APES game is a tap-to-earn experience where users can farm bananas, complete social tasks, and invite friends to participate, all with the potential to earn rewards, including airdrops. This innovative approach to engagement has fueled the project's popularity.

About APES Token

The APES token has a total supply of 1 billion, a market capitalization of $22,818,888.45, and a growing community of 20,453 holders at the time of writing.

Learn More about MIRAI:

Website: https://apesgang.io/

Telegram: Contact @Apesol_gang

Twitter: Apes - Solana Gang (@Apesol_gang) / X

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222235

SOURCE: LBank