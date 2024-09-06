Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024

WKN: A3DAJT | ISIN: BMG1466R1732 | Ticker-Symbol: B2W
Tradegate
04.09.24
17:18 Uhr
5,090 Euro
+0,010
+0,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Borr Drilling due to delisting proposal (263/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Borr Drilling
(Borr Drilling) published on September 3, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Borr Drilling has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting
(EGM) scheduled for October 1, 2024 approves the delisting of the company's
common shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange. Provided that the EGM approves the
proposal, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Borr Drilling (BORR) and
(2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below. 

Please note that the dividend estimates determined when delisting proposal was
announced are fixed variables for the Fair Value calculation. The historic
volatility will be calculated on the day of the adjustment, as recalculation is
not related to bid. Underlying share price and interest rate can change until
the time of the adjustment. The exact variables will be published in an
Exchange Notice at the time of the adjustment. 

Due to announced intention to delist Borr Drilling share Nasdaq Derivatives
Markets has decided as of September 6, 2024, not to list any new standardized
expiration months for Equity Derivatives on Borr Drilling (BORR). 

Listing of new strikes in the already listed expirations will continue as usual
until the expiration date. 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244704
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
