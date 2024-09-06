NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Borr Drilling due to delisting proposal (263/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Borr Drilling (Borr Drilling) published on September 3, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Borr Drilling has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for October 1, 2024 approves the delisting of the company's common shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Borr Drilling (BORR) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below. Please note that the dividend estimates determined when delisting proposal was announced are fixed variables for the Fair Value calculation. The historic volatility will be calculated on the day of the adjustment, as recalculation is not related to bid. Underlying share price and interest rate can change until the time of the adjustment. The exact variables will be published in an Exchange Notice at the time of the adjustment. Due to announced intention to delist Borr Drilling share Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided as of September 6, 2024, not to list any new standardized expiration months for Equity Derivatives on Borr Drilling (BORR). Listing of new strikes in the already listed expirations will continue as usual until the expiration date. For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244704