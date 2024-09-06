Anzeige
06.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (264/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Elekta AB ser. B (EKTAB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
1.20. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, September 06, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" or "Q" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244706
