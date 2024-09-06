Cainiao Launches Chartered Flight Connecting Xi'an and Liège, Boosting China-Europe Air Cargo Capacity

XI'AN, China and LIÈGE, Belgium, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Group, a global leader in ecommerce logistics and logistics arm of Alibaba, today announced to launch its chartered flight between Xi'an, China and Liège, Belgium. The flight operates twice a week, further bolstering Cainiao's China-Europe cross-border delivery capacity ahead of peak shopping season.

The inaugural flight, a Boeing 767-300F freighter, departed from Xi'an carrying over 50 tons of cross-border e-commerce goods, including over 150,000 cross-border parcels.

Upon arrival at Cainiao's Liège eHub, the goods from Cainiao's chartered flight are immediately processed for customs clearance and sorted for onward delivery. This efficient process allows Cainiao to leverage seamless "air-to-ground transportation" connectivity, ensuring fast delivery to Spain, France, Germany and other destinations in Europe. This dedicated air freight route provides Cainiao's cross-border merchants with reliable and consistent delivery capability.

"This newly launched chartered flight marks a significant step forward with Cainiao's commitment to building a robust and resilient global logistics network," William Xiong, Vice-Presient of Cainiao Group said. "By expanding our airfreight capabilities, we are providing our merchants with faster and more cost-effective shipping solutions, while also ensuring that consumers receive their orders on time and with the best quality."

Over the past years, Cainiao has been developing its smart regional eHub at the Liège Airport, which serves as a key node in its global logistics network, connecting chartered flights between China and Europe. This is further complemented by an extensive intra-Europe trucking network that covers more than 30 European countries. Together with the Xi'an-Liege chartered flight, Cainiao will provide a seamless cross-border logistics experience across Europe.

About Cainiao Group

Cainiao is a global leader in e-commerce logistics. We are the largest provider of cross-border e-commerce logistics services globally and a leader in China logistics services. Drawing on our deep e-commerce insights and technological capabilities, we have established a smart logistics network, with end-to-end logistics capabilities, on a global scale. Our innovative solutions redefine industry standards and unlock new market opportunities for our customers and partners in e- commerce and beyond, throughout China and across the world. For more information, please visit https://www.cainiao.com/en/index.html

