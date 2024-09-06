Toyota City, Japan, Sept 6, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that the development and production plans for its next-generation batteries (performance version) and all-solid-state batteries were certified by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as part of the Japanese government's "Supply Assurance Plan for Batteries."Certification was granted for (1) production of next-generation batteries (performance version) at Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, Inc. (PPES), (2) production of next-generation batteries (performance version) at Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.*1(PEVE) and (3) R&D and production of all-solid-state batteries.The "Initiatives to Ensure A Stable Supply of Batteries," a policy defined by METI, is based on the Economic Security Promotion Act. The policy aims to strengthen the production infrastructure of batteries, including battery cells, materials, and manufacturing equipment, which have been designated as critical materials. The battery industry is an equipment-intensive industry requiring large-scale investments in significant facilities. To maintain and enhance manufacturing capabilities and technologies within Japan's battery industry, which includes equipment industries and material manufacturers, government support is provided.By advancing battery development and production in Japan, Toyota aims to contribute to the further development of the industry and the strengthening of the production infrastructure of batteries. Additionally, by enhancing the competitiveness of batteries, Toyota seeks to improve the marketability of electrified vehicles and achieve carbon neutrality through a multi-pathway approach.For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/41100223.html.About ToyotaToyota strives to be a strong corporate citizen, engaging with and earning the trust of its stakeholders, and to contribute to the creation of a prosperous society through all its business operations.Our corporate principles form the basis of our initiatives, reflect values that enable action, and drive our mindset.For the latest Toyota-related news and information:https://tinyurl.com/ToyotaPressReleasenewsroom@global.toyotaSource: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.