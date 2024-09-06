DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Sep-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Michael Stanley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status Initial notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Cairn Homes plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each type of a) instrument ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Identification code Sale of 8,000,000 ordinary shares through secondary placing b) Nature of the transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) EUR1.84 per share Volume(s) 8,000,000

8,000,000 shares

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

EUR14,720,000

- Price

05/09/2024

e) Date of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

f) Place of the transaction

N/A

g) Additional Information

