WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.09.24
08:03 Uhr
1,912 Euro
-0,028
-1,44 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8421,90009:56
Dow Jones News
06.09.2024 09:01 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
06-Sep-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
 
                             Michael Stanley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                             Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
 
                             Initial notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                             Cairn Homes plc 
                             635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Cairn Homes plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument                 ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       Identification code 
 
                             Sale of 8,000,000 ordinary shares through secondary placing 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           Price(s) EUR1.84 per share Volume(s) 8,000,000

8,000,000 shares

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

EUR14,720,000

- Price

05/09/2024

e) Date of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

f) Place of the transaction

N/A

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  345132 
EQS News ID:  1982831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1982831&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2024 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.