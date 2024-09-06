Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 09:02 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spoutible Inc.: Spoutible to Host Virtual Town Hall Featuring Congressional Candidate Barbie Harden Hall, Hosted by CEO Christopher Bouzy

As Democrats aim to flip key districts in Florida, Spoutible will host an interactive town hall with Barbie Harden Hall, Democratic candidate for Florida's 11th Congressional District, hosted by CEO Christopher Bouzy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Spoutible is excited to announce a virtual town hall featuring Barbie Harden Hall, the Democratic candidate for Florida's 11th Congressional District. The event will be hosted by Spoutible's CEO, Christopher Bouzy, and will be held on Spoutible's innovative Pods platform, giving voters a chance to engage directly with Harden Hall on key issues ahead of the 2024 election.

Barbie Harden Hall, running to unseat Republican Congressman Daniel Webster, has built her campaign around healthcare reform, voting rights, and public education. With Florida being a key battleground in 2024, this district could play a pivotal role in shifting the balance of power in Congress. The virtual town hall will provide a platform for Harden Hall to outline her vision for the district, while voters will have the opportunity to ask questions about her platform and how she plans to address the most pressing issues facing the state and the nation.

Christopher Bouzy, the CEO of Spoutible, will lead the event, facilitating an open and direct conversation between Harden Hall and her potential constituents. "This town hall is a vital opportunity for voters to engage in meaningful dialogue with a candidate who is passionate about making positive change," said Bouzy. "With Florida in play for Democrats in 2024, events like this help ensure voters are well-informed and prepared to make impactful decisions."

The town hall is scheduled for September 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. EDT, offering voters an interactive space to discuss topics such as healthcare, economic inequality, and the future of democracy in Florida.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Spoutible

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.