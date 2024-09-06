South Korea installed 1. 2 GW of solar in the first half of 2024, according to the Korea Energy Agency. It says the nation will deploy between 2. 7 GW and 2. 8 GW of PV capacity this year, continuing the market's decline since its 2020 peak. South Korea installed approximately 1. 2 GW of new solar during the first half of the year, the Korea Energy Agency has told pv magazine. Estimates suggest between 2. 7 GW and 2. 8 GW will be added throughout all of 2024. The figures point toward a continued slowing down of South Korea's solar market. In the "IEA-PVPS Annual Report 2023," released earlier ...

