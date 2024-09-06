In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that atmospheric pattern resulted in higher than average irradiance from the UK to Poland, with solar generation records broken across several regions. However, northern areas like Norway and Scotland saw significantly less sunlight due to wet weather driven by an Icelandic low pressure system. Meanwhile, Italy and Greece, as well as the African Mediterranean coast experienced normal to slightly below-average irradiance, despite enduring record-breaking heatwaves. A blocking high-pressure system over Europe brought high temperatures ...

