Jackery Inc.: Jackery Enhances Navi 2000 Balcony Solar System with New Features, Increased Power, and Expanded Shelly Integration

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for IFA 2024, Jackery is rolling out significant updates to its Navi 2000 DIY solar system, transforming the already versatile balcony solar generator into an even more powerful and intelligent energy storage solution. The enhancements include multi-device parallel connectivity, expanded compatibility with Shelly Pro 3EM and Shelly Pro EM-50, and a cloud update featuring time-of-use (TOU) mode and extreme weather alerts.

From Balcony Solar to Comprehensive Energy Storage Thanks to Multi-Device Parallel Connection

Initially introduced as a flexible, easy-to-install DIY balcony power station, the Navi 2000 now evolves into a comprehensive home energy storage system (ESS). With the new multi-device parallel connection and local wireless communication, up to three Navi 2000 units, along with up to three additional battery packs, can now be interconnected. This setup supports capacities ranging from 2 to 24 kWh and up to 4800 watts of solar input power.* This also allows for strategic placement of solar panels across different locations - balconies, garages, and gardens - maximizing solar energy capture.

The Navi 2000 enables centralized energy management and intelligent power distribution without the need for complex wiring. Devices communicate seamlessly over their own Wi-Fi, working together to power energy-intensive appliances like air conditioning units. While the basic setup offers up to 2400 watts* in parallel operation, the output can be flexibly adjusted to adhere to legal requirements, with a maximum feed-in of 800 watts. As regulations change, the Navi 2000 remains future-proof, with potential output increases possible through over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Expanded Shelly Integration for Smarter Energy Management

Since its launch, the Navi 2000 has been compatible with the Shelly Smart Plug Pro, enabling real-time energy monitoring, smart power allocation, and remote control via the associated app. Now, Jackery's partnership with Shelly has deepened, extending the Navi 2000's compatibility to include the Shelly Pro 3EM and Shelly Pro EM-50. This expansion significantly enhances the system's smart home capabilities, ensuring that electricity is distributed based on consumption, minimizing waste, and maximizing the use of stored solar energy. The entire system can be easily managed through the Jackery Home app, making every watt count.

Cloud Update: Optimized Energy Use

In addition to hardware upgrades, Jackery has also introduced a cloud update for the Navi 2000, featuring a new time-of-use (TOU) mode. This allows users to schedule charging and discharging during off-peak hours, optimizing energy costs. Furthermore, the Jackery Home app now integrates weather alerts from the German Weather Service, enabling users to activate battery priority mode in anticipation of extreme weather conditions and potential power outages. With the hybrid charging feature, users can quickly charge their battery to 80% in under 52 minutes via both solar and AC input, ensuring readiness for any situation.

The new functions of the Navi 2000 will be available until the end of September 2024 both for purchases as well as via updates for systems already bought. For more information, please visit Jackery booth in Hall 2.2 during IFA 2024.

*The performance characteristics depend on the combination of products. These must be selected and used in accordance with local laws and regulations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495948/IMAGE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480234/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-enhances-navi-2000-balcony-solar-system-with-new-features-increased-power-and-expanded-shelly-integration-302237953.html