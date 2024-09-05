NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange LLC ("NYSE" or "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to immediately suspend trading in the three securities enumerated below ("Securities") of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") from the NYSE.

Symbol Description TCOA Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share TCOA.U Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock and one Redeemable Warrant TCOA WS Redeemable Warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share

On August 19, 2024, the NYSE announced that it was commencing proceedings to delist the Company. The Company had the right to request a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The Company confirmed to the NYSE that it will not exercise that right. Accordingly, the NYSE will now suspend trading in the Securities and will file a delisting application with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

NYSE Communications

PublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com