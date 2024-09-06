SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2024 - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world's fastest-growing data centre colocation services provider headquartered in Singapore, today announced a significant investment of US$3.2 billion (INR 26,000 crores) to expand its data centre capacity in India by a substantial 550MW, nearly tripling the company's IT load capacity to meet the demands of India's thriving digital economy, over the next 5-6 years.
"As we celebrate STT GDC's 10th anniversary this year, embarking on this ambitious expansion is a sign of our confidence in Digital India and the future of one of STT GDC's strategic and fastest growing markets globally. Prime Minister Modi's vision for Digital India has paved the way for opportunity; today the India digital economy's growth rate of almost three times overall GDP growth is putting the country on pace to achieve a US$1 trillion digital economy by 2027-20281. At STT GDC, we want to play an active role in co-investing and contributing to India's long-term success by investing in the foundational digital infrastructure that will help further accelerate Digital India. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are confident in our ability to contribute significantly to India's digital transformation," said Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
STT GDC, along with several other Singapore business leaders, participated in a Business Roundtable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by the Singapore Business Federation on 5 September 2024.
