Singapore has advanced its goal to import 4 GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035 by signing two new agreements with parties in neighboring countries, including Australia's SunCable project. From pv magazine Australia Singapore-based Vena Energy, in partnership with Shell Eastern Trading, China's Trina Solar with Gurin Energy's Vanda RE, are working on clean energy projects in Indonesia's Riau Islands to supply Singapore's energy needs. Vena Energy and Shell have secured conditional approval from the Singapore Energy Market Authority to import 400 MW of renewable energy from the Riau Islands. ...

