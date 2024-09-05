RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) ("Bowlero" or the "Company"), one of the world's premier operators of location-based entertainment, today provided financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024.

Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased 18.6% to $283.9 million versus fourth quarter fiscal year 2023

Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue increased 20.2% to $282.9 million versus fourth quarter fiscal year 2023

Same Store Revenue increased 6.9% to $242.5 million versus fourth quarter fiscal year 2023

Net loss of $62.2 million versus net income of $146.2 million in fourth quarter fiscal year 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $83.4 million versus $64.5 million in fourth quarter fiscal year 2023

Added two locations through acquisitions during the quarter

Fiscal Year Highlights:

Revenue increased 9.1% to $1,154.6 million versus the prior year

Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue increased 10.7% to $1,149.2 million versus the prior year

Same Store Revenue was flat at $985.9 million versus the prior year

Net loss of $83.6 million versus prior year net income of $82.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $361.5 million versus prior year of $354.3 million

Added 25 locations during the fiscal year, 22 through acquisitions and three new builds

Total locations in operation as of June 30, 2024 was 352, plus the Raging Waves waterpark

" We ended fiscal year 2024 on a high note with a superior same-store-sales comp and total growth. Our proven ability to deploy capital across our portfolio and operate acquired assets more efficiently while investing in our people and brand showed results with Adjusted EBITDA growing 29%+ year-over-year in the quarter," said Thomas Shannon, Founder, Chairman, and CEO. " Season Pass sales across our portfolio hit a record $11 million and helped drive consumer traffic. We also saw an increase in customer satisfaction from the ancillary benefits of the passes, including in arcade play and food promotions. The enormous success of the Summer Pass has compelled us to offer a Fall Season Pass for October and November prior to the holiday and winter push."

" Bowlero's primary strength is its ability to optimize assets through efficiencies, analytics and now scale, resulting in class-leading returns on invested capital. This year, we acquired 22 locations, including the flagship Lucky Strike locations and the 60-acre Raging Waves waterpark in Yorkville, Illinois. The initial results of these acquisitions have been outstanding, including record profitability at Lucky Strike and double digit year-over-year revenue growth at Raging Waves. We expect to achieve returns similar to our successes with the acquisitions of centers from AMF, Brunswick, Bowl America, and 40+ independents. Recently, economic factors have increased M&A opportunities, and we expect to continue executing our playbook of buying assets at attractive prices and systemically improving them. We are offsetting slight weakness in the consumer with what we believe are market share gains in the location-based entertainment sector. We expect low to mid single-digit positive same-store-sales comp in the upcoming year."

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Today, the Company provided financial guidance for fiscal year 2025. We expect total Revenue to be up mid-single digits to 10%+ year-over-year, which equates to $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion of total Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 32% to 34%, which equates to Adjusted EBITDA of $390 million to $430 million.

Share Repurchase and Capital Return Program Update

From April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 3.0 million shares of Class A common stock for approximately $35 million, bringing total repurchases in fiscal year 2024 to approximately 22.8 million. Since 2021, the Company has spent approximately $469 million retiring all SPAC-related warrants, repurchasing 34.1 million shares of common stock, and 5.0 million as-converted preferred shares, reducing common stock outstanding by about 20%. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $164 million remaining on its share repurchase program.

As previously announced on August 5, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 23, 2024.

Investor Webcast Information

Listeners may access an investor webcast hosted by Bowlero. The webcast and results presentation will be accessible at 4:30 PM ET on September 5, 2024 in the Events & Presentations section of the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https://ir.bowlerocorp.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is one of the world's premier operators of location-based entertainment. With over 350 bowling locations across North America, plus the Raging Waves waterpark in Yorkville, IL, the Company serves more than 40 million guest visits annually through a family of brands that include Lucky Strike, Bowlero and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Bowlero, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), we disclose Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue, Total Location Revenue, Same Store Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as "non-GAAP measures", which management believes provide useful information to investors because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance or liquidity measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Our fiscal year 2025 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Such items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, share-based compensation and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue represents total Revenue less Service Fee Revenue. Total Location Revenue represents total Revenue less Non-Location Related Revenue, Revenue from Closed Locations, and Service Fee Revenue, if applicable. Same Store Revenue represents total Revenue less Non-Location Related Revenue, Revenue from Closed Locations, Service Fee Revenue, if applicable, and Acquired Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA represents Net Income (Loss) before Interest Expense, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, Impairment and Other Charges, Share-based Compensation, EBITDA from Closed Locations, Foreign Currency Exchange Loss (Gain), Asset Disposition Loss (Gain), Transactional and other advisory costs, changes in the value of earnouts, and other.

The Company considers Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of revenue directly associated with consumer discretionary spending and Total Location Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of revenue directly associated with location operations. The Company also considers Same Store Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides comparable revenue for locations open for the entire duration of both the current and comparable measurement periods.

The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of the quality of the Company's earnings. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which might limit its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations and assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA:

do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;

do not reflect the interest expense, or the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our outstanding debt;

do not reflect income tax (benefit) expense, and because the payment of taxes is part of our operations, tax expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

do not reflect non-cash equity compensation, which will remain a key element of our overall equity based compensation package; and

do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

GAAP Financial Information

Bowlero Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,972 $ 195,633 Accounts and notes receivable, net 6,757 3,092 Inventories, net 13,171 11,470 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,316 18,395 Assets held-for-sale 1,746 2,069 Total current assets 113,962 230,659 Property and equipment, net 887,738 715,764 Operating lease right of use assets 559,168 449,085 Finance lease right of use assets, net 524,392 515,339 Intangible assets, net 47,051 90,986 Goodwill 833,888 753,538 Deferred income tax asset 112,106 73,807 Other assets 35,730 12,096 Total assets $ 3,114,035 $ 2,841,274 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 135,784 $ 121,226 Current maturities of long-term debt 9,163 9,338 Current obligations of operating lease liabilities 28,460 23,866 Other current liabilities 9,399 14,281 Total current liabilities 182,806 168,711 Long-term debt, net 1,129,523 1,138,687 Long-term obligations of operating lease liabilities 561,916 431,295 Long-term obligations of financing lease liabilities 680,213 652,450 Long-term financing obligations 440,875 9,005 Earnout liability 137,636 112,041 Other long-term liabilities 26,471 25,375 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,447 4,160 Total liabilities 3,163,887 2,541,724 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Temporary Equity Series A preferred stock $ 127,410 $ 144,329 Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Class A common stock 11 11 Class B common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 510,675 506,112 Treasury stock, at cost (385,015 ) (135,401 ) Accumulated deficit (303,159 ) (219,659 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 220 4,152 Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (177,262 ) 155,221 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 3,114,035 $ 2,841,274

Bowlero Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Revenues $ 283,868 $ 239,420 $ 1,154,614 $ 1,058,790 Costs of revenues 216,530 182,172 840,435 716,384 Gross profit 67,338 57,248 314,179 342,406 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,438 35,082 155,203 137,919 Asset impairment 59,802 1,028 60,211 1,601 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 571 (70 ) 1,222 (2,240 ) Other operating expense 782 1,701 5,953 4,326 Total operating expense 101,593 37,741 222,589 141,606 Operating (loss) profit (34,255 ) 19,507 91,590 200,800 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 47,036 30,785 177,611 110,851 Change in fair value of earnout liability 10,915 (73,406 ) 25,456 85,352 Other expense 10 1,436 76 6,792 Total other expense 57,961 (41,185 ) 203,143 202,995 (Loss) income before income tax benefit (92,216 ) 60,692 (111,553 ) (2,195 ) Income tax benefit (30,039 ) (85,528 ) (27,972 ) (84,243 ) Net (loss) income $ (62,177 ) $ 146,220 $ (83,581 ) $ 82,048

Bowlero Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,732 $ 8,985 $ 154,830 $ 217,787 Net cash used in investing activities (99,696 ) (65,269 ) (385,656 ) (253,218 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (52,130 ) 90,993 102,157 98,957 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (363 ) (120 ) 8 (129 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (145,457 ) 34,589 (128,661 ) 63,397 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 212,429 161,044 195,633 132,236 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 66,972 $ 195,633 $ 66,972 $ 195,633

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023, our calculation of net debt was as follows:

June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,972 $ 195,633 Bank debt and loans 1,152,200 1,164,662 Net debt $ 1,085,228 $ 969,029

As of June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023, our cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity was as follows:

(in thousands) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,972 $ 195,633 Revolver Capacity (1) 285,000 235,000 Revolver capacity committed to letters of credit (15,834 ) (10,386 ) Total cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity $ 336,138 $ 420,247

(1) On August 23, 2024, the Revolver commitment was increased by $50,000 to an aggregate amount of $335,000.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Total Revenue - Reported $283,868 $239,420 $1,154,614 $1,058,790 less: Service Fee Revenue (939) (4,088) (5,462) (21,064) Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue $282,929 $235,332 $1,149,152 $1,037,726 less: Non-Location Related (including Closed Locations) (4,859) (7,490) (20,520) (25,351) Total Location Revenue $278,070 $227,842 $1,128,632 $1,012,375 less: Acquired Revenue (35,598) (1,094) (142,774) (26,438) Same Store Revenue $242,472 $226,748 $985,858 $985,937 % Year-over-Year Change Total Revenue - Reported 18.6% 9.1% Total Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue 20.2% 10.7% Total Location Revenue 22.0% 11.5% Same Store Revenue 6.9% -%

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Consolidated Revenue $283,868 $239,420 $1,154,614 $1,058,790 Net income (loss) - GAAP (62,177) 146,220 (83,581) 82,048 Net income (loss) margin (21.9)% 61.1% (7.2)% 7.7% Adjustments: Interest expense 48,860 32,095 185,181 112,160 Income tax benefit (30,039) (85,528) (27,972) (84,243) Depreciation and amortization 41,064 30,665 147,362 115,680 Impairment and other charges 60,931 1,028 61,340 1,601 Share-based compensation 4,032 3,851 13,775 15,742 Closed location EBITDA (1) 2,228 1,692 9,006 3,319 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 59 (128) 378 (53) Asset disposition loss (gain) 571 (70) 1,222 (2,240) Transactional and other advisory costs (2) 4,157 6,804 21,303 23,635 Changes in the value of earnouts (3) 10,915 (73,406) 25,456 85,352 Other, net (4) 2,830 1,270 8,027 1,343 Adjusted EBITDA $83,431 $64,493 $361,497 $354,344 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.4% 26.9% 31.3% 33.5%

(1) The closed location adjustment is to remove EBITDA for closed locations. Closed locations are those locations that are closed for a variety of reasons, including permanent closure, newly acquired or built locations prior to opening, locations closed for renovation or rebranding and conversion. If a location is not open on the last day of the reporting period, it will be considered closed for that reporting period. If the location is closed on the first day of the reporting period for permanent closure, the location will be considered closed for that reporting period. (2) The adjustment for transaction costs and other advisory costs is to remove charges incurred in connection with any transaction, including mergers, acquisitions, refinancing, amendment or modification to indebtedness, dispositions and costs in connection with an initial public offering, in each case, regardless of whether consummated. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation. (3) The adjustment for changes in the value of earnouts is to remove of the impact of the revaluation of the earnouts. Changes in the fair value of the earnout liability is recognized in the statement of operations. Decreases in the liability will have a favorable impact on the statement of operations and increases in the liability will have an unfavorable impact. (4) Other includes the following related to transactions that do not represent ongoing or frequently recurring activities as part of the Company's operations: (i) non-routine expenses, net of recoveries for matters outside the normal course of business, (ii) costs incurred that have been expensed associated with obtaining an equity method investment in a subsidiary of VICI, (iii) severance expense, and (iv) other individually de minimis expenses. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

