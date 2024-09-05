IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended August 3, 2024.

"While the macro environment remains challenging for our customer demographic, we believe that our new pricing strategies are gaining traction as evidenced by our second consecutive quarter of improved product margins, and that we are beginning to drive improved customer engagement through our refocused marketing efforts," commented Hezy Shaked, Co-Founder and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged to have started the third quarter with a positive comp in fiscal August, representing our first positive monthly comparable net sales result since February 2022. However, we remain cautious in our third quarter outlook as our business has begun to slow down following the peak of the back-to-school season, consistent with the trend pattern in recent years."

Operating Results Overview

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Operating Results Overview

The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended August 3, 2024 versus the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended July 29, 2023.

Total net sales were $162.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 1.8%, compared to $160.0 million last year, primarily due to the calendar shift impact of last year's 53rd week in the retail calendar, which caused a portion of the back-to-school season's sales volume to shift into the latter stages of the second quarter from the beginning of the third quarter last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce ("e-com"), decreased by 7.8% relative to the shifted 13-week period ended August 5, 2023. Net sales from physical stores were $132.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 2.0%, compared to $129.8 million last year, with a comparable store net sales decrease of 7.9%. Net sales from physical stores represented 81.3% of total net sales this year compared to 81.1% of total net sales last year. The Company ended the second quarter with 247 total stores compared to 246 total stores at the end of the second quarter last year. Net sales from e-com were $30.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million or 1.3%, compared to $30.2 million last year. E-com net sales represented 18.7% of total net sales this year compared to 18.9% of total net sales last year.

Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $49.9 million, or 30.7% of net sales, compared to $44.3 million, or 27.7% of net sales, last year. Product margins improved by 270 basis points primarily due to the combination of improved initial markups and lower total markdowns. Buying, distribution, and occupancy costs improved by 30 basis points collectively, primarily due to carrying these costs against a higher level of net sales this year.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $50.8 million, or 31.2% of net sales, compared to $47.0 million, or 29.4% of net sales, last year. The $3.8 million increase in SG&A was primarily attributable to increases in store payroll and related benefits of $1.5 million due primarily to average wage rate increases, digital marketing expenses of $0.7 million, software as a service expense of $0.6 million, and corporate payroll and related benefits of $0.5 million.

Operating loss was $0.9 million, or 0.5% of net sales, compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million, or 1.7% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.

Pre-tax loss was $0.1 million, or break-even as a percentage of net sales, compared to a pre-tax loss of $1.5 million, or 0.9% of net sales, last year.

Income tax benefit was $4.5 thousand or 6.2% of pre-tax loss, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.3 million, or 23.2% of pre-tax loss, last year. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was due to an immaterial state tax benefit arising in a quarter with a nearly break-even pre-tax loss.

Net loss was $0.1 million, or $0.00 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.04 net loss per share, last year. Weighted average shares were 30.0 million this year compared to 29.8 million shares last year.

Fiscal 2024 First Half Operating Results Overview

The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the first half of fiscal 2024 ended August 3, 2024 versus the first half of fiscal 2023 ended July 29, 2023.

Total net sales were $278.7 million, a decrease of $4.9 million or 1.7%, compared to $283.6 million last year, primarily due to a decline in comparable net sales partially offset by the calendar shift impact of last year's 53rd week in the retail calendar, which caused a portion of the back-to-school season's sales volume to shift into the second quarter this year from the beginning of the third quarter last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce ("e-com"), decreased by 8.4% relative to the shifted 26-week period ended August 5, 2023. Net sales from physical stores were $225.2 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 1.1%, compared to $227.6 million last year, with a comparable store net sales decrease of 8.2%. Net sales from physical stores represented 80.8% of total net sales this year compared to 80.3% of total net sales last year. Net sales from e-com were $53.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million or 4.3%, compared to $56.0 million last year. E-com net sales represented 19.2% of total net sales this year compared to 19.7% of total net sales last year.

Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $74.2 million, or 26.6% of net sales, compared to $70.3 million, or 24.8% of net sales, last year. Product margins improved by 210 basis points primarily due to the combination of improved initial markups and lower total markdowns. Buying, distribution, and occupancy costs deleveraged by 30 basis points collectively, despite being $0.6 million lower than last year, primarily due to carrying these costs against lower net sales this year.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $95.9 million, or 34.4% of net sales, compared to $90.2 million, or 31.8% of net sales, last year. The $5.7 million increase in SG&A was primarily attributable to increases in store payroll and related benefits of $2.5 million due primarily to average wage rate increases, non-cash store asset impairment charges of $1.5 million, corporate payroll and related benefits of $1.0 million, and software as a service expense of $0.9 million. These increases were partially offset by a variety of smaller expense decreases.

Operating loss was $21.6 million, or 7.8% of net sales, compared to an operating loss of $19.9 million, or 7.0% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.

Pre-tax loss was $19.7 million, or 7.1% of net sales, compared to a pre-tax loss of $17.7 million, or 6.2% of net sales, last year.

Income tax benefit was $17.2 thousand or 0.1% of pre-tax loss, compared to an income tax benefit of $4.6 million, or 25.9% of pre-tax loss, last year. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was primarily attributable to the continuing impact of the valuation allowance.

Net loss was $19.7 million, or $0.66 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $13.1 million, or $0.44 net loss per share, last year. Weighted average shares were 30.0 million this year compared to 29.8 million shares last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of August 3, 2024, the Company had $76.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and no debt outstanding, compared to $104.3 million and no debt outstanding as of July 29, 2023. Total inventories increased 4.1% as of August 3, 2024 compared to July 29, 2023. Total year-to-date capital expenditures at the end of the second quarter were $4.6 million this year compared to $6.3 million last year.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Outlook

Total comparable net sales for fiscal August ended August 31, 2024, increased by 1.0% relative to the comparable four-week period last year. Due to the impact of the 53rd week in last year's retail calendar, total net sales for this year's third quarter will start with an $18.4 million deficit in net sales compared to last year's third quarter as a result of a large back-to-school net sales week shifting into the end of the second quarter this year from what was in the beginning of the third quarter last year. Based on this timing shift, current quarter-to-date comparable net sales results and current and historical trends, the Company currently estimates the following for the third quarter of fiscal 2024:

Net sales to be in the range of approximately $140 million to $146 million, translating to an estimated comparable net sales decrease in the range of approximately (6)% to (2)%, respectively, relative to the comparable 13-week period last year;

SG&A expenses to be approximately $49 million before factoring in any potential non-cash store asset impairment charges which may arise;

Pre-tax loss and net loss to be in the range of approximately $(11.6) million to $(8.7) million, respectively, with a near-zero effective income tax rate due to the continuing impact of a full, non-cash valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and

Per share results to be in the range of a net loss of $(0.39) to $(0.29), respectively, with estimated weighted average shares of approximately 30 million.

The Company currently expects to have 246 total stores open at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 249 at the end of last year's third quarter.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 247 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding our current operating expectations in light of historical results, the impacts of inflation and potential recession on us and our customers, including on our future financial condition or operating results, expectations regarding changes in the macro-economic environment, customer traffic, our supply chain, our ability to properly manage our inventory levels, and any other statements about our future cash position, financial flexibility, expectations, plans, intentions, beliefs or prospects expressed by management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the impact of inflation on consumer behavior and our business and operations, supply chain difficulties, and our ability to respond thereto, our ability to respond to changing customer preferences and trends, attract customer traffic at our stores and online, execute our growth and long-term strategies, expand into new markets, grow our e-commerce business, effectively manage our inventory and costs, effectively compete with other retailers, attract talented employees, or enhance awareness of our brand and brand image, general consumer spending patterns and levels, including changes in historical spending patterns, the markets generally, our ability to satisfy our financial obligations, including under our credit facility and our leases, and other factors that are detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those detailed in the section titled "Risk Factors" and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.tillys.com under the heading "Investor Relations". Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and notes thereto contained in our Form 10-K.

Tilly's, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (unaudited) August 3,

2024 February 3,

2024 July 29,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,749 $ 47,027 $ 54,578 Marketable securities 39,947 48,021 49,700 Receivables 13,176 5,947 10,922 Merchandise inventories 95,011 63,159 91,251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,539 11,905 9,209 Total current assets 194,422 176,059 215,660 Operating lease assets 188,711 203,825 224,537 Property and equipment, net 44,612 48,063 48,353 Deferred tax assets, net - - 12,973 Other assets 1,452 1,598 1,764 TOTAL ASSETS $ 429,197 $ 429,545 $ 503,287 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,961 $ 14,506 $ 44,763 Accrued expenses 20,011 13,063 18,972 Deferred revenue 13,615 14,957 14,012 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,488 9,902 8,358 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 51,414 48,672 51,243 Current portion of operating lease liabilities, related party 3,269 3,121 2,977 Other liabilities 270 336 425 Total current liabilities 143,028 104,557 140,750 Long-term liabilities: Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 141,565 160,531 176,310 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities, related party 17,596 19,267 20,865 Other liabilities 235 321 447 Total long-term liabilities 159,396 180,119 197,622 Total liabilities 302,424 284,676 338,372 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (Class A) 23 23 23 Common stock (Class B) 7 7 7 Preferred stock - - - Additional paid-in capital 173,939 172,478 171,195 Accumulated deficit (47,652 ) (27,962 ) (6,563 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 456 323 253 Total stockholders' equity 126,773 144,869 164,915 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 429,197 $ 429,545 $ 503,287

Tilly's, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3,

2024 July 29,

2023 August 3,

2024 July 29,

2023 Net sales $ 162,867 $ 159,951 $ 278,723 $ 283,588 Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 112,013 114,704 202,625 211,472 Rent expense, related party 934 931 1,865 1,862 Total cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 112,947 115,635 204,490 213,334 Gross profit 49,920 44,316 74,233 70,254 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,648 46,868 95,616 89,934 Rent expense, related party 131 133 264 266 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 50,779 47,001 95,880 90,200 Operating loss (859 ) (2,685 ) (21,647 ) (19,946 ) Other income, net 786 1,220 1,940 2,284 Loss before income taxes (73 ) (1,465 ) (19,707 ) (17,662 ) Income tax benefit (4 ) (340 ) (17 ) (4,569 ) Net loss $ (69 ) $ (1,125 ) $ (19,690 ) $ (13,093 ) Basic net loss per share of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted net loss per share of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 30,029 29,831 29,995 29,815 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,029 29,831 29,995 29,815

Tilly's, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3,

2024 July 29,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (19,690 ) $ (13,093 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,305 6,457 Insurance proceeds from casualty loss 131 - Stock-based compensation expense 1,167 1,078 Impairment of assets 2,499 955 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (35 ) 28 Gain on maturities of marketable securities (1,121 ) (961 ) Deferred income taxes - (4,476 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (6,863 ) (801 ) Merchandise inventories (31,983 ) (29,134 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,003 8,230 Accounts payable 28,436 28,768 Accrued expenses 7,048 4,274 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,586 175 Operating lease liabilities (4,112 ) (2,994 ) Deferred revenue (1,342 ) (2,091 ) Other liabilities (232 ) (314 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,203 ) (3,899 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (39,290 ) (53,904 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,625 ) (6,310 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 48,500 45,081 Insurance proceeds from casualty loss 23 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 23 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,631 (15,133 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 294 84 Net cash provided by financing activities 294 84 Change in cash and cash equivalents (10,278 ) (18,948 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 47,027 73,526 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 36,749 $ 54,578

Tilly's, Inc. Store Count and Square Footage Store Count at Beginning of Quarter New Stores Opened During Quarter Stores Permanently Closed During Quarter Store Count at End of Quarter Total Gross Square Footage End of Quarter (in thousands) 2023 Q1 249 1 2 248 1,809 2023 Q2 248 - 2 246 1,792 2023 Q3 246 3 - 249 1,810 2023 Q4 249 3 4 248 1,801 2024 Q1 248 2 4 246 1,784 2024 Q2 246 1 - 247 1,791

