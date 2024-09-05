IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended August 3, 2024.
"While the macro environment remains challenging for our customer demographic, we believe that our new pricing strategies are gaining traction as evidenced by our second consecutive quarter of improved product margins, and that we are beginning to drive improved customer engagement through our refocused marketing efforts," commented Hezy Shaked, Co-Founder and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged to have started the third quarter with a positive comp in fiscal August, representing our first positive monthly comparable net sales result since February 2022. However, we remain cautious in our third quarter outlook as our business has begun to slow down following the peak of the back-to-school season, consistent with the trend pattern in recent years."
Operating Results Overview
Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Operating Results Overview
The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended August 3, 2024 versus the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended July 29, 2023.
- Total net sales were $162.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 1.8%, compared to $160.0 million last year, primarily due to the calendar shift impact of last year's 53rd week in the retail calendar, which caused a portion of the back-to-school season's sales volume to shift into the latter stages of the second quarter from the beginning of the third quarter last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce ("e-com"), decreased by 7.8% relative to the shifted 13-week period ended August 5, 2023.
- Net sales from physical stores were $132.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 2.0%, compared to $129.8 million last year, with a comparable store net sales decrease of 7.9%. Net sales from physical stores represented 81.3% of total net sales this year compared to 81.1% of total net sales last year. The Company ended the second quarter with 247 total stores compared to 246 total stores at the end of the second quarter last year.
- Net sales from e-com were $30.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million or 1.3%, compared to $30.2 million last year. E-com net sales represented 18.7% of total net sales this year compared to 18.9% of total net sales last year.
- Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $49.9 million, or 30.7% of net sales, compared to $44.3 million, or 27.7% of net sales, last year. Product margins improved by 270 basis points primarily due to the combination of improved initial markups and lower total markdowns. Buying, distribution, and occupancy costs improved by 30 basis points collectively, primarily due to carrying these costs against a higher level of net sales this year.
- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $50.8 million, or 31.2% of net sales, compared to $47.0 million, or 29.4% of net sales, last year. The $3.8 million increase in SG&A was primarily attributable to increases in store payroll and related benefits of $1.5 million due primarily to average wage rate increases, digital marketing expenses of $0.7 million, software as a service expense of $0.6 million, and corporate payroll and related benefits of $0.5 million.
- Operating loss was $0.9 million, or 0.5% of net sales, compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million, or 1.7% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.
- Pre-tax loss was $0.1 million, or break-even as a percentage of net sales, compared to a pre-tax loss of $1.5 million, or 0.9% of net sales, last year.
- Income tax benefit was $4.5 thousand or 6.2% of pre-tax loss, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.3 million, or 23.2% of pre-tax loss, last year. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was due to an immaterial state tax benefit arising in a quarter with a nearly break-even pre-tax loss.
- Net loss was $0.1 million, or $0.00 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.04 net loss per share, last year. Weighted average shares were 30.0 million this year compared to 29.8 million shares last year.
Fiscal 2024 First Half Operating Results Overview
The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the first half of fiscal 2024 ended August 3, 2024 versus the first half of fiscal 2023 ended July 29, 2023.
- Total net sales were $278.7 million, a decrease of $4.9 million or 1.7%, compared to $283.6 million last year, primarily due to a decline in comparable net sales partially offset by the calendar shift impact of last year's 53rd week in the retail calendar, which caused a portion of the back-to-school season's sales volume to shift into the second quarter this year from the beginning of the third quarter last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce ("e-com"), decreased by 8.4% relative to the shifted 26-week period ended August 5, 2023.
- Net sales from physical stores were $225.2 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 1.1%, compared to $227.6 million last year, with a comparable store net sales decrease of 8.2%. Net sales from physical stores represented 80.8% of total net sales this year compared to 80.3% of total net sales last year.
- Net sales from e-com were $53.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million or 4.3%, compared to $56.0 million last year. E-com net sales represented 19.2% of total net sales this year compared to 19.7% of total net sales last year.
- Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $74.2 million, or 26.6% of net sales, compared to $70.3 million, or 24.8% of net sales, last year. Product margins improved by 210 basis points primarily due to the combination of improved initial markups and lower total markdowns. Buying, distribution, and occupancy costs deleveraged by 30 basis points collectively, despite being $0.6 million lower than last year, primarily due to carrying these costs against lower net sales this year.
- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $95.9 million, or 34.4% of net sales, compared to $90.2 million, or 31.8% of net sales, last year. The $5.7 million increase in SG&A was primarily attributable to increases in store payroll and related benefits of $2.5 million due primarily to average wage rate increases, non-cash store asset impairment charges of $1.5 million, corporate payroll and related benefits of $1.0 million, and software as a service expense of $0.9 million. These increases were partially offset by a variety of smaller expense decreases.
- Operating loss was $21.6 million, or 7.8% of net sales, compared to an operating loss of $19.9 million, or 7.0% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.
- Pre-tax loss was $19.7 million, or 7.1% of net sales, compared to a pre-tax loss of $17.7 million, or 6.2% of net sales, last year.
- Income tax benefit was $17.2 thousand or 0.1% of pre-tax loss, compared to an income tax benefit of $4.6 million, or 25.9% of pre-tax loss, last year. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was primarily attributable to the continuing impact of the valuation allowance.
- Net loss was $19.7 million, or $0.66 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $13.1 million, or $0.44 net loss per share, last year. Weighted average shares were 30.0 million this year compared to 29.8 million shares last year.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of August 3, 2024, the Company had $76.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and no debt outstanding, compared to $104.3 million and no debt outstanding as of July 29, 2023. Total inventories increased 4.1% as of August 3, 2024 compared to July 29, 2023. Total year-to-date capital expenditures at the end of the second quarter were $4.6 million this year compared to $6.3 million last year.
Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Outlook
Total comparable net sales for fiscal August ended August 31, 2024, increased by 1.0% relative to the comparable four-week period last year. Due to the impact of the 53rd week in last year's retail calendar, total net sales for this year's third quarter will start with an $18.4 million deficit in net sales compared to last year's third quarter as a result of a large back-to-school net sales week shifting into the end of the second quarter this year from what was in the beginning of the third quarter last year. Based on this timing shift, current quarter-to-date comparable net sales results and current and historical trends, the Company currently estimates the following for the third quarter of fiscal 2024:
- Net sales to be in the range of approximately $140 million to $146 million, translating to an estimated comparable net sales decrease in the range of approximately (6)% to (2)%, respectively, relative to the comparable 13-week period last year;
- SG&A expenses to be approximately $49 million before factoring in any potential non-cash store asset impairment charges which may arise;
- Pre-tax loss and net loss to be in the range of approximately $(11.6) million to $(8.7) million, respectively, with a near-zero effective income tax rate due to the continuing impact of a full, non-cash valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and
- Per share results to be in the range of a net loss of $(0.39) to $(0.29), respectively, with estimated weighted average shares of approximately 30 million.
The Company currently expects to have 246 total stores open at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 249 at the end of last year's third quarter.
Forward-Looking Statements
Tilly's, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
August 3,
February 3,
July 29,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,749
$
47,027
$
54,578
Marketable securities
39,947
48,021
49,700
Receivables
13,176
5,947
10,922
Merchandise inventories
95,011
63,159
91,251
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,539
11,905
9,209
Total current assets
194,422
176,059
215,660
Operating lease assets
188,711
203,825
224,537
Property and equipment, net
44,612
48,063
48,353
Deferred tax assets, net
-
-
12,973
Other assets
1,452
1,598
1,764
TOTAL ASSETS
$
429,197
$
429,545
$
503,287
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
42,961
$
14,506
$
44,763
Accrued expenses
20,011
13,063
18,972
Deferred revenue
13,615
14,957
14,012
Accrued compensation and benefits
11,488
9,902
8,358
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
51,414
48,672
51,243
Current portion of operating lease liabilities, related party
3,269
3,121
2,977
Other liabilities
270
336
425
Total current liabilities
143,028
104,557
140,750
Long-term liabilities:
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
141,565
160,531
176,310
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities, related party
17,596
19,267
20,865
Other liabilities
235
321
447
Total long-term liabilities
159,396
180,119
197,622
Total liabilities
302,424
284,676
338,372
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock (Class A)
23
23
23
Common stock (Class B)
7
7
7
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
173,939
172,478
171,195
Accumulated deficit
(47,652
)
(27,962
)
(6,563
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
456
323
253
Total stockholders' equity
126,773
144,869
164,915
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
429,197
$
429,545
$
503,287
Tilly's, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
August 3,
July 29,
August 3,
July 29,
Net sales
$
162,867
$
159,951
$
278,723
$
283,588
Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
112,013
114,704
202,625
211,472
Rent expense, related party
934
931
1,865
1,862
Total cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
112,947
115,635
204,490
213,334
Gross profit
49,920
44,316
74,233
70,254
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50,648
46,868
95,616
89,934
Rent expense, related party
131
133
264
266
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
50,779
47,001
95,880
90,200
Operating loss
(859
)
(2,685
)
(21,647
)
(19,946
)
Other income, net
786
1,220
1,940
2,284
Loss before income taxes
(73
)
(1,465
)
(19,707
)
(17,662
)
Income tax benefit
(4
)
(340
)
(17
)
(4,569
)
Net loss
$
(69
)
$
(1,125
)
$
(19,690
)
$
(13,093
)
Basic net loss per share of Class A and Class B common stock
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.44
)
Diluted net loss per share of Class A and Class B common stock
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.44
)
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
30,029
29,831
29,995
29,815
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
30,029
29,831
29,995
29,815
Tilly's, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
August 3,
July 29,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(19,690
)
$
(13,093
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,305
6,457
Insurance proceeds from casualty loss
131
-
Stock-based compensation expense
1,167
1,078
Impairment of assets
2,499
955
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(35
)
28
Gain on maturities of marketable securities
(1,121
)
(961
)
Deferred income taxes
-
(4,476
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(6,863
)
(801
)
Merchandise inventories
(31,983
)
(29,134
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
3,003
8,230
Accounts payable
28,436
28,768
Accrued expenses
7,048
4,274
Accrued compensation and benefits
1,586
175
Operating lease liabilities
(4,112
)
(2,994
)
Deferred revenue
(1,342
)
(2,091
)
Other liabilities
(232
)
(314
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(15,203
)
(3,899
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(39,290
)
(53,904
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,625
)
(6,310
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
48,500
45,081
Insurance proceeds from casualty loss
23
-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
23
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
4,631
(15,133
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
294
84
Net cash provided by financing activities
294
84
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(10,278
)
(18,948
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
47,027
73,526
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
36,749
$
54,578
Tilly's, Inc.
Store Count and Square Footage
Store
Count at
Beginning of
Quarter
New Stores
Opened
During Quarter
Stores
Permanently
Closed
During Quarter
Store Count at
End of Quarter
Total Gross
Square Footage
End of Quarter
(in thousands)
2023 Q1
249
1
2
248
1,809
2023 Q2
248
-
2
246
1,792
2023 Q3
246
3
-
249
1,810
2023 Q4
249
3
4
248
1,801
2024 Q1
248
2
4
246
1,784
2024 Q2
246
1
-
247
1,791
