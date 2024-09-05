NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) ("IDEX") has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Mott Corporation and its subsidiaries ("Mott"), expanding IDEX's applied material science technology capabilities in high-value end markets.

Mott is a leader in the design and manufacturing of sintered porous material structures and flow control solutions, with deep applied material science knowledge and process control capabilities. For more than 60 years, Mott has solved complex engineering challenges by innovating with global OEMS and leading technology brands to develop cutting-edge technologies.

As part of IDEX's Health & Science Technologies segment, Mott is expected to:

Enhance the ability to deliver innovative, customized, and highly technical micro-precision solutions that are increasingly essential to customer product performance.

Increase opportunities in semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, energy transition, medical technologies, space & defense, and water purification industries.

Complement the successful integrations of the Muon Group, Iridian Spectral Technologies, and STC Material Solutions, providing unique process-based capabilities working with specialized materials.

Drive near- and long-term value creation through implementation of 8020 and the IDEX Operating Model.

"The acquisition of Mott brings scale to our growing suite of material science technology capabilities and amplifies our ability to partner with customers to develop innovative solutions," said Eric D. Ashleman, Chief Executive Officer and President of IDEX. "This is an important step in our strategy to deliver long-term, compounding value to our customers, employees, and shareholders. I'm pleased to welcome the Mott team to the IDEX family."

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) designs and builds engineered products and mission-critical components that make everyday life better. IDEX precision components help craft the microchip powering your electronics, treat water so it is safe to drink, and protect communities and the environment from sewer overflows. Our optics enable communications across outer space, and our pumps move challenging fluids that range from hot, to viscous, to caustic. IDEX components assist healthcare professionals in saving lives as part of many leading diagnostic machines, including DNA sequencers that help doctors personalize treatment. And our fire and rescue tools, including the industry-leading Hurst Jaws of Life®, are trusted by rescue workers around the world. These are just some of the thousands of products that help IDEX live its purpose - Trusted Solutions, Improving Lives. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX now includes more than 50 diverse businesses around the world. With about 8,800 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a diversified, high-performing, global company with approximately $3.3 billion in annual sales.

