DocuSign, Inc.: Docusign Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will be accessible on Docusign's website at investor.docusign.com prior to its webcast.

"Docusign continued its evolution with improved business stability and increased efficiency, resulting in record operating profit," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "We're proud that we began shipping our Intelligent Agreement Management platform this quarter and we are encouraged by the early results and customer feedback."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $736.0 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $717.4 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $18.7 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year.

Billings were $724.5 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 78.9% compared to 78.8% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.2% compared to 82.3% in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per basic share was $4.34 on 205 million shares outstanding compared to $0.04 on 204 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $4.26 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to $0.04 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.97 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to $0.72 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $220.2 million compared to $211.0 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $197.9 million compared to $183.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.0 billion at the end of the quarter.

Repurchases of common stock were $200.1 million compared to $30.0 million in the same period last year.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights:

Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") General Availability: Docusign announced the beginning of general availability for IAM, a new category of AI-powered cloud software that helps streamline and automate agreement processes.

IAM Release 1 Availability: IAM applications, which include IAM Core, IAM for Sales, and IAM for CX, are now generally available in the U.S. IAM for CX went live for small and medium-sized commercial customers in North America and Australia. IAM will continue to rollout to enterprise and self-service customers across additional geographies throughout the fiscal year.

Executive Appointments: Docusign announced the following new leaders:

Paula Hansen joined Docusign as President and Chief Revenue Officer, leading enterprise and commercial sales and partnership teams worldwide. Most recently, Hansen served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx, where she was responsible for leading the global go-to-market organization, which includes worldwide sales, sales engineering, partners, marketing, customer experience, customer support and revenue operations. Prior to Alteryx, she served in senior sales roles at SAP and Cisco.

Sagnik Nandy joined Docusign as Chief Technology Officer, leading all aspects of engineering, research and engineering operations. Most recently, Nandy served as President and Chief Development Officer at Okta, where he led product, engineering and design for the Workforce Identity Cloud, which includes Okta's core identity and access management platform. Prior to Okta, he served as VP of Engineering at Google.

Guidance

The company currently expects the following guidance:

Quarter ending October 31, 2024 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $743 to $747 Subscription revenue $722 to $726 Billings $710 to $720 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.0 % to 82.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 28.5 % to 29.5 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 206 to 211

Fiscal Year ending January 31, 2025 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $2,940 to $2,952 Subscription revenue $2,864 to $2,876 Billings $2,990 to $3,030 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.0 % to 82.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 29.0 % to 29.5 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 206 to 211

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by many factors, including the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on September 5, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Docusign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will also be accessible on Docusign's website prior to the webcast. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (EST) September 19, 2024 using the passcode 13748491.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Approximately 1.6 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign IAM, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and contract lifecycle management (CLM). Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2024. Docusign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our financial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release also include, among other things, statements under "Guidance" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits and rollout of the Docusign IAM platform. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, volatile interest rates, and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and maintain or increase future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plans; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, including our ability to successfully incorporate generative artificial intelligence into our existing and future products; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market and sales strategy for our IAM platform; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts; our ability to successfully implement and maintain new and existing information technology systems, including our ERP system; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 filed on March 21, 2024, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2024, which we expect to file on September 6, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings can be used to measure our periodic performance, when taking into consideration the timing aspects of customer renewals, which represents a large component of our business. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:













Subscription $ 717,366

$ 669,367

$ 1,408,849

$ 1,308,674 Professional services and other 18,661

18,320

36,818

40,401 Total revenue 736,027

687,687

1,445,667

1,349,075 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 132,372

116,185

258,974

225,127 Professional services and other 23,093

29,397

45,937

56,942 Total cost of revenue 155,465

145,582

304,911

282,069 Gross profit 580,562

542,105

1,140,756

1,067,006 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 287,464

294,838

569,108

575,443 Research and development 147,571

135,960

281,891

251,324 General and administrative 87,129

103,884

179,607

208,695 Restructuring and other related charges 597

811

29,721

29,583 Total operating expenses 522,761

535,493

1,060,327

1,065,045 Income from operations 57,801

6,612

80,429

1,961 Interest expense (544)

(1,592)

(688)

(3,558) Interest income and other income, net 14,630

17,455

28,739

29,700 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 71,887

22,475

108,480

28,103 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (816,324)

15,080

(813,491)

20,169 Net income $ 888,211

$ 7,395

$ 921,971

$ 7,934 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:







Basic $ 4.34

$ 0.04

$ 4.49

$0.04 Diluted $ 4.26

$ 0.04

$ 4.40

$0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:







Basic 204,604

203,703

205,231

203,177 Diluted 208,274

208,192

209,559

208,284















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue-subscription $ 15,593

$ 13,081

$ 29,774

$ 24,438 Cost of revenue-professional services and other 4,998

7,286

9,700

14,016 Sales and marketing 58,778

51,563

105,049

96,889 Research and development 53,430

45,151

97,632

81,148 General and administrative 31,649

34,592

60,169

74,934 Restructuring and other related charges 208

34

4,836

4,988

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







(in thousands) July 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 619,064

$ 797,060 Investments-current 319,289

248,402 Accounts receivable, net 309,885

439,299 Contract assets-current 13,449

15,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,693

66,984 Total current assets 1,343,380

1,567,667 Investments-noncurrent 102,537

121,977 Property and equipment, net 265,544

245,173 Operating lease right-of-use assets 117,877

123,188 Goodwill 455,519

353,138 Intangible assets, net 90,227

50,905 Deferred contract acquisition costs-noncurrent 427,599

409,627 Deferred tax assets-noncurrent 822,026

2,031 Other assets-noncurrent 129,232

97,584 Total assets $ 3,753,941

$ 2,971,290 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 8,116

$ 19,029 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 93,251

104,037 Accrued compensation 178,603

195,266 Contract liabilities-current 1,307,565

1,320,059 Operating lease liabilities-current 19,769

22,230 Total current liabilities 1,607,304

1,660,621 Contract liabilities-noncurrent 23,020

21,980 Operating lease liabilities-noncurrent 115,832

120,823 Deferred tax liability-noncurrent 18,122

16,795 Other liabilities-noncurrent 28,257

21,332 Total liabilities 1,792,535

1,841,551 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

21 Treasury stock (2,670)

(2,164) Additional paid-in capital 3,087,650

2,821,461 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,548)

(19,360) Accumulated deficit (1,099,046)

(1,670,219) Total stockholders' equity 1,961,406

1,129,739 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,753,941

$ 2,971,290

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 888,211

$ 7,395

$ 921,971

$ 7,934 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 27,022

25,238

51,528

48,105 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 57,255

50,152

111,467

98,382 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 139

1,249

277

2,495 Non-cash operating lease costs 4,984

5,751

9,862

11,731 Stock-based compensation expense 164,656

151,707

307,160

296,413 Deferred income taxes (826,038)

1,797

(824,561)

3,420 Other 3,851

49

5,323

(782) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (7,068)

(8,478)

123,571

99,803 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6)

2,383

(17,067)

(14,420) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (68,183)

(56,830)

(131,255)

(113,356) Other assets (16,975)

(772)

(15,058)

(8,433) Accounts payable (10,412)

(11,273)

(11,575)

(20,294) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,680)

9,069

(8,160)

10,164 Accrued compensation 25,146

18,270

(19,902)

(3,312) Contract liabilities (11,553)

22,171

(16,526)

40,458 Operating lease liabilities (6,141)

(6,862)

(12,021)

(13,657) Net cash provided by operating activities 220,208

211,016

475,034

444,651 Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash (143,611)

-

(143,611)

- Purchases of marketable securities (103,603)

(120,542)

(223,241)

(174,372) Maturities of marketable securities 93,509

83,318

175,623

164,017 Purchases of strategic and other investments (125)

(120)

(625)

(120) Purchases of property and equipment (22,280)

(27,379)

(45,033)

(46,436) Net cash used in investing activities (176,110)

(64,723)

(236,887)

(56,911) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock (200,076)

(30,008)

(349,138)

(70,480) Settlement of capped calls, net of related costs -

-

-

23,688 Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (39,446)

(40,044)

(81,083)

(62,681) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 454

705

1,089

832 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan -

-

20,190

18,390 Net cash used in financing activities (239,068)

(69,347)

(408,942)

(90,251) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 238

1,279

(2,677)

2,290 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (194,732)

78,225

(173,472)

299,779 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 822,759

944,755

801,499

723,201 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 628,027

$ 1,022,980

$ 628,027

$ 1,022,980 (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $9.0 million and $4.4 million at July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024.

DOCUSIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:

Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP gross profit $ 580,562

$ 542,105

$ 1,140,756

$ 1,067,006 Add: Stock-based compensation 20,591

20,367

39,474

38,454 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,067

2,314

5,137

4,717 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 816

713

1,839

1,387 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges -

292

-

721 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 605,036

$ 565,791

$ 1,187,206

$ 1,112,285 GAAP gross margin 78.9 %

78.8 %

78.9 %

79.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3.3 %

3.5 %

3.1 %

3.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82.2 %

82.3 %

82.0 %

82.4 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 584,994

$ 553,182

$ 1,149,875

$ 1,083,547 Add: Stock-based compensation 15,593

13,081

29,774

24,438 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,067

2,314

5,137

4,717 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 595

465

1,387

930 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges -

206

-

505 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 604,249

$ 569,248

$ 1,186,173

$ 1,114,137 GAAP subscription gross margin 81.5 %

82.6 %

81.6 %

82.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2.7 %

2.4 %

2.6 %

2.3 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 84.2 %

85.0 %

84.2 %

85.1 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (4,432)

$ (11,077)

$ (9,119)

$ (16,541) Add: Stock-based compensation 4,998

7,286

9,700

14,016 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 221

248

452

457 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges -

86

-

216 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit $ 787

$ (3,457)

$ 1,033

$ (1,852) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (23.8) %

(60.4) %

(24.8) %

(40.9) % Non-GAAP adjustments 28.0 %

41.5 %

27.6 %

36.3 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin 4.2 %

(18.9) %

2.8 %

(4.6) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP sales and marketing $ 287,464

$ 294,838

$ 569,108

$ 575,443 Less: Stock-based compensation (58,778)

(51,563)

(105,049)

(96,889) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,113)

(2,630)

(5,742)

(5,259) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,595)

(1,400)

(3,733)

(3,070) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges -

(815)

-

(2,171) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 223,978

$ 238,430

$ 454,584

$ 468,054 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 39.1 %

42.9 %

39.4 %

42.7 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 30.4 %

34.7 %

31.4 %

34.7 %















GAAP research and development $ 147,571

$ 135,960

$ 281,891

$ 251,324 Less: Stock-based compensation (53,430)

(45,151)

(97,632)

(81,148) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,754)

(1,387)

(4,319)

(2,795) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges -

(381)

-

(873) Non-GAAP research and development $ 92,387

$ 89,041

$ 179,940

$ 166,508 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 20.0 %

19.8 %

19.5 %

18.6 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 12.6 %

12.9 %

12.4 %

12.3 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 87,129

$ 103,884

$ 179,607

$ 208,695 Less: Stock-based compensation (31,649)

(34,592)

(60,169)

(74,934) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (607)

(546)

(1,285)

(978) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (3,358)

-

(4,716)

- Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges -

(296)

-

(695) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 51,515

$ 68,450

$ 113,437

$ 132,088 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 11.8 %

15.1 %

12.4 %

15.4 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 7.0 %

10.0 %

7.8 %

9.8 %

Reconciliation of income from operations and operating margin:

Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP income from operations $ 57,801

$ 6,612

$ 80,429

$ 1,961 Add: Stock-based compensation 164,448

151,673

302,324

291,425 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,180

4,944

10,879

9,976 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,772

4,046

11,176

8,230 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 3,358

-

4,716

- Add: Restructuring and other related charges 597

811

29,721

29,583 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges -

1,784

-

4,460 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 237,156

$ 169,870

$ 439,245

$ 345,635 GAAP operating margin 7.9 %

1.0 %

5.6 %

0.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments 24.3 %

23.7 %

24.8 %

25.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 32.2 %

24.7 %

30.4 %

25.6 %

Reconciliation of net income and net income per share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net income $ 888,211

$ 7,395

$ 921,971

$ 7,934 Add: Stock-based compensation 164,448

151,673

302,324

291,425 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,180

4,944

10,879

9,976 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,772

4,046

11,176

8,230 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 3,358

-

4,716

- Add: Restructuring and other related charges 597

811

29,721

29,583 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs -

1,294

-

2,898 Add: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments -

-

-

119 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges -

1,784

-

4,460 Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments (866,572)

(22,325)

(906,950)

(54,790) Non-GAAP net income $ 200,994

$ 149,622

$ 373,837

$ 299,835















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 200,994

$ 149,622

$ 373,837

$ 299,835 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes -

46

-

403 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 200,994

$ 149,668

$ 373,837

$ 300,238















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 204,604

203,703

205,231

203,177 Effect of dilutive securities 3,670

4,489

4,328

5,107 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 208,274

208,192

209,559

208,284















GAAP net income per share, basic $ 4.34

$ 0.04

$ 4.49

$ 0.04 GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 4.26

$ 0.04

$ 4.40

$ 0.04 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.98

$ 0.73

$ 1.82

$ 1.48 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.97

$ 0.72

$ 1.78

$ 1.44

Computation of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 220,208

$ 211,016

$ 475,034

$ 444,651 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (22,280)

(27,379)

(45,033)

(46,436) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 197,928

$ 183,637

$ 430,001

$ 398,215 Net cash used in investing activities $ (176,110)

$ (64,723)

$ (236,887)

$ (56,911) Net cash used in financing activities $ (239,068)

$ (69,347)

$ (408,942)

$ (90,251)

Computation of billings:

Three Months Ended

July 31,

Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $ 736,027

$ 687,687

$ 1,445,667

$ 1,349,075 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,334,461

1,233,894

1,334,461

1,233,894 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,340,680)

(1,210,965)

(1,343,792)

(1,191,269) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 17,179

22,936

20,189

16,615 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (17,461)

(22,358)

(17,461)

(22,358) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable by acquisitions 53

-

53

- Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions (5,071)

-

(5,071)

- Non-GAAP billings $ 724,508

$ 711,194

$ 1,434,046

$ 1,385,957

