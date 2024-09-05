Broadcom Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Revenue of $13,072 million for the third quarter, up 47 percent from the prior year period

GAAP net loss of $1,875 million for the third quarter (1) ; Non-GAAP net income of $6,120 million for the third quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $8,223 million for the third quarter, or 63 percent of revenue

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.40 for the third quarter; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.24 for the third quarter

Cash from operations of $4,963 million for the third quarter, less capital expenditures of $172 million, resulted in $4,791 million of free cash flow, or 37 percent of revenue

Quarterly common stock dividend of $0.53 per share

Fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance of approximately $14.0 billion including contribution from VMware, an increase of 51 percent from the prior year period

Fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 64 percent of projected revenue (2)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended August 4, 2024, provided guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 and announced its quarterly dividend.

"Broadcom's third quarter results reflect continued strength in our AI semiconductor solutions and VMware. We expect revenue from AI to be $12 billion for fiscal year 2024 driven by Ethernet networking and custom accelerators for AI data centers," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "The transformation of VMware continues to progress very well. The integration of VMware is driving adjusted EBITDA margin to 64% of revenue as we exit fiscal year 2024."

"Consolidated revenue grew 47% year-over-year to $13.1 billion, including the contribution from VMware, and was up 4% year-over-year, excluding VMware. Adjusted EBITDA increased 42% year-over-year to $8.2 billion," said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "Free cash flow, excluding restructuring and integration in the quarter, was $5.3 billion, up 14% year-over-year."

(1) GAAP net loss of $1,875 million for the third quarter included a one-time discrete non-cash tax provision of $4.5 billion from the impact of an intra-group transfer of certain IP rights to the United States as a result of supply chain realignment. (2) The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP financial information presented to the relevant projected GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights





GAAP



Non-GAAP (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Q3 24

Q3 23

Change

Q3 24

Q3 23

Change Net revenue

$ 13,072

$ 8,876

+47 %

$ 13,072

$ 8,876

+47 % Net income (loss)

$ (1,875)

$ 3,303

-$ 5,178



$ 6,120

$ 4,596

+$ 1,524

Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

$ (0.40)

$ 0.77

-$ 1.17



$ 1.24

$ 1.05

+$ 0.19









































(Dollars in millions)



































































































































































Q3 24

Q3 23

Change Cash flow from operations



































































































































































$ 4,963

$ 4,719

+$ 244 Adjusted EBITDA



































































































































































$ 8,223

$ 5,801

+$ 2,422 Free cash flow



































































































































































$ 4,791

$ 4,597

+$ 194





















































































































































































Net revenue by segment









































































































































































(Dollars in millions)















































































































































Q3 24

Q3 23

Change Semiconductor solutions















































































































































$ 7,274

56 % $ 6,941

78 % +5 % Infrastructure software

















































































































































5,798

44





1,935

22



+200 % Total net revenue















































































































































$ 13,072

100 %

$ 8,876

100 %





The Company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal quarter were $9,952 million, compared to $9,809 million at the end of the prior quarter.

During the third fiscal quarter, the Company generated $4,963 million in cash from operations and spent $172 million on capital expenditures. The Company paid $1,350 million of withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards that vested in the quarter (resulting in the elimination of 8.4 million shares).

On June 28, 2024, the Company paid a cash dividend on a split adjusted basis of $0.525 per share, totaling $2,452 million.

On July 12, 2024, the Company completed a ten-for-one forward stock split. All share and per-share amounts presented have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the stock split.

The differences between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP results are described generally under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and presented in detail in the financial reconciliation tables attached to this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, the outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending November 3, 2024, is expected to be as follows:

Fourth quarter revenue guidance of approximately $14.0 billion; and

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 64 percent of projected revenue.

The guidance provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterly Dividends

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on September 19, 2024.

Financial Results Conference Call

Broadcom Inc. will host a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and to discuss the business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

To Listen via Telephone: Preregistration is required by the conference call operator. Please preregister at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2e2492b9ea69411db142832ceb22d56e. Upon registering, a link to the dial-in number and unique PIN will be emailed to the registrant.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Broadcom believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going performance. Therefore, Broadcom provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.

In addition to GAAP reporting, Broadcom provides investors with net income, operating income, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and other data on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments, and other adjustments. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of the Company's underlying performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating the core operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to the Company's operations, and benchmarking performance externally against the Company's competitors. The exclusion of these and other similar items from Broadcom's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.

Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall cash flow statement and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Investors should not consider presentation of free cash flow measures as implying that stockholders have any right to such cash. Broadcom's free cash flow may not be calculated in a manner comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Broadcom. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance, and other statements identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "aim," and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of Broadcom's management, current information available to Broadcom's management, and current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include risks associated with: global economic conditions and concerns; government regulations and administrative proceedings, trade restrictions and trade tensions; global political and economic conditions; our acquisition of VMware, Inc., including employee retention, unexpected costs, charges or expenses, and our ability to successfully integrate VMware's business and realize the expected benefits; any acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including our acquisition of VMware, such as delays, challenges and expenses associated with receiving governmental and regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions, and with integrating acquired businesses with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions; dependence on and risks associated with distributors and resellers of our products; our significant indebtedness and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; dependence on senior management and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to protect against cyber security threats and a breach of security systems; cyclicality in the semiconductor industry or in our target markets; any loss of our significant customers and fluctuations in the timing and volume of significant customer demand; our dependence on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain; our dependency on a limited number of suppliers; our ability to accurately estimate customers' demand and adjust our manufacturing and supply chain accordingly; our ability to continue achieving design wins with our customers, as well as the timing of any design wins; prolonged disruptions of our or our contract manufacturers' manufacturing facilities, warehouses or other significant operations; our ability to improve our manufacturing efficiency and quality; involvement in legal proceedings; demand for our data center virtualization products; ability of our software products to manage and secure IT infrastructures and environments; ability to manage customer and market acceptance of our products and services; compatibility of our software products with operating environments, platforms or third-party products; our ability to enter into satisfactory software license agreements; availability of third-party software used in our products; use of open source software in our products; sales to government customers; our ability to manage products and services lifecycles; quarterly and annual fluctuations in operating results; our competitive performance; our ability to maintain or improve gross margin; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product warranty and indemnification claims, or other undetected defects or bugs; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; our compliance with privacy and data security laws; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; our provision for income taxes and overall cash tax costs, legislation that may impact our overall cash tax costs, our ability to maintain tax concessions in certain jurisdictions and potential tax liabilities as a result of acquiring VMware; and other events and trends on a national, regional, industry-specific and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive and regulatory nature.

Our filings with the SEC, which are available without charge at the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ji Yoo

Broadcom Inc.

Investor Relations

650-427-6000

[email protected]

(AVGO-Q)

BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



































































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Three Fiscal Quarters Ended



August 4,

May 5,

July 30,

August 4,

July 30,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023































Net revenue

$ 13,072

$ 12,487

$ 8,876

$ 37,520

$ 26,524 Cost of revenue:





























Cost of revenue



3,133



3,142



2,272



9,389



6,823 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,525



1,516



439



4,421



1,415 Restructuring charges



58



53



1



203



3 Total cost of revenue



4,716



4,711



2,712



14,013



8,241 Gross margin



8,356



7,776



6,164



23,507



18,283 Research and development



2,353



2,415



1,358



7,076



3,865 Selling, general and administrative



1,100



1,277



388



3,949



1,174 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



812



827



350



2,431



1,046 Restructuring and other charges



303



292



212



1,215



231 Total operating expenses



4,568



4,811



2,308



14,671



6,316 Operating income



3,788



2,965



3,856



8,836



11,967 Interest expense



(1,064)



(1,047)



(406)



(3,037)



(1,217) Other income, net



82



87



124



354



380 Income from continuing operations before income taxes



2,806



2,005



3,574



6,153



11,130 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



4,238



(116)



271



4,190



572 Income (loss) from continuing operations



(1,432)



2,121



3,303



1,963



10,558 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(443)



-



-



(392)



- Net income (loss)

$ (1,875)

$ 2,121

$ 3,303

$ 1,571

$ 10,558































Basic income (loss) per share:





























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ (0.31)

$ 0.46

$ 0.80

$ 0.43

$ 2.54 Loss per share from discontinued operations



(0.09)



-



-



(0.09)



- Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.40)

$ 0.46

$ 0.80

$ 0.34

$ 2.54































Diluted income (loss) per share:





























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ (0.31)

$ 0.44

$ 0.77

$ 0.41

$ 2.47 Loss per share from discontinued operations



(0.09)



-



-



(0.08)



- Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.40)

$ 0.44

$ 0.77

$ 0.33

$ 2.47































Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations:





























Basic



4,663



4,645



4,130



4,606



4,154 Diluted



4,663



4,799



4,269



4,762



4,274































Stock-based compensation expense included in continuing operations:

























Cost of revenue

$ 174

$ 170

$ 61

$ 505

$ 148 Research and development



877



881



444



2,621



1,065 Selling, general and administrative



330



352



124



1,230



320 Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 1,381

$ 1,403

$ 629

$ 4,356

$ 1,533

BROADCOM INC. FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION: GAAP TO NON-GAAP - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)



































































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Three Fiscal Quarters Ended



August 4,

May 5,

July 30,

August 4,

July 30,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023































Gross margin on GAAP basis

$ 8,356

$ 7,776

$ 6,164

$ 23,507

$ 18,283 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,525



1,516



439



4,421



1,415 Stock-based compensation expense



174



170



61



505



148 Restructuring charges



58



53



1



203



3 Acquisition-related costs



-



3



-



9



- Gross margin on non-GAAP basis

$ 10,113

$ 9,518

$ 6,665

$ 28,645

$ 19,849































Research and development on GAAP basis

$ 2,353

$ 2,415

$ 1,358

$ 7,076

$ 3,865 Stock-based compensation expense



877



881



444



2,621



1,065 Acquisition-related costs



2



-



1



3



- Research and development on non-GAAP basis

$ 1,474

$ 1,534

$ 913

$ 4,452

$ 2,800































Selling, general and administrative expense on GAAP basis

$ 1,100

$ 1,277

$ 388

$ 3,949

$ 1,174 Stock-based compensation expense



330



352



124



1,230



320 Acquisition-related costs



79



87



48



451



183 Selling, general and administrative expense on non-GAAP basis

$ 691

$ 838

$ 216

$ 2,268

$ 671































Total operating expenses on GAAP basis

$ 4,568

$ 4,811

$ 2,308

$ 14,671

$ 6,316 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



812



827



350



2,431



1,046 Stock-based compensation expense



1,207



1,233



568



3,851



1,385 Restructuring and other charges



303



292



212



1,215



231 Acquisition-related costs



81



87



49



454



183 Total operating expenses on non-GAAP basis

$ 2,165

$ 2,372

$ 1,129

$ 6,720

$ 3,471































Operating income on GAAP basis

$ 3,788

$ 2,965

$ 3,856

$ 8,836

$ 11,967 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,337



2,343



789



6,852



2,461 Stock-based compensation expense



1,381



1,403



629



4,356



1,533 Restructuring and other charges



361



345



213



1,418



234 Acquisition-related costs



81



90



49



463



183 Operating income on non-GAAP basis

$ 7,948

$ 7,146

$ 5,536

$ 21,925

$ 16,378































Interest expense on GAAP basis

$ (1,064)

$ (1,047)

$ (406)

$ (3,037)

$ (1,217) Loss on debt extinguishment



83



22



-



105



- Interest expense on non-GAAP basis

$ (981)

$ (1,025)

$ (406)

$ (2,932)

$ (1,217)































Other income, net on GAAP basis

$ 82

$ 87

$ 124

$ 354

$ 380 (Gains) losses on investments



6



9



(2)



(18)



(35) Other income, net on non-GAAP basis

$ 88

$ 96

$ 122

$ 336

$ 345































Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis

$ 4,238

$ (116)

$ 271

$ 4,190

$ 572 Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



(3,303)



939



385



(1,629)



1,366 Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis

$ 935

$ 823

$ 656

$ 2,561

$ 1,938































Net income (loss) on GAAP basis

$ (1,875)

$ 2,121

$ 3,303

$ 1,571

$ 10,558 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,337



2,343



789



6,852



2,461 Stock-based compensation expense



1,381



1,403



629



4,356



1,533 Restructuring and other charges



361



345



213



1,418



234 Acquisition-related costs



81



90



49



463



183 Loss on debt extinguishment



83



22



-



105



- (Gains) losses on investments



6



9



(2)



(18)



(35) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



3,303



(939)



(385)



1,629



(1,366) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



443



-



-



392



- Net income on non-GAAP basis

$ 6,120

$ 5,394

$ 4,596

$ 16,768

$ 13,568































Net income (loss) on GAAP basis

$ (1,875)

$ 2,121

$ 3,303

$ 1,571

$ 10,558 Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,337



2,343



789



6,852



2,461 Stock-based compensation expense



1,381



1,403



629



4,356



1,533 Restructuring and other charges



361



345



213



1,418



234 Acquisition-related costs



81



90



49



463



183 Loss on debt extinguishment



83



22



-



105



- (Gains) losses on investments



6



9



(2)



(18)



(35) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



3,303



(939)



(385)



1,629



(1,366) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



443



-



-



392



- Other Adjustments:





























Interest expense



981



1,025



406



2,932



1,217 Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis



935



823



656



2,561



1,938 Depreciation



149



149



122



437



378 Amortization of purchased intangibles and right-of-use assets



38



38



21



110



64 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,223

$ 7,429

$ 5,801

$ 22,808

$ 17,165































Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on GAAP basis



4,663



4,799



4,269



4,762



4,274 Non-GAAP adjustment (2)



254



117



94



106



80 Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on non-GAAP basis

4,917



4,916



4,363



4,868



4,354































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 4,963

$ 4,580

$ 4,719

$ 14,358

$ 13,257 Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(172)



(132)



(122)



(426)



(347) Free cash flow

$ 4,791

$ 4,448

$ 4,597

$ 13,932

$ 12,910



































































Fiscal Quarter

Ending



























November 3,























Expected average diluted share count:

2024























































Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP basis

4,824























Non-GAAP adjustment (2)

88























Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on non-GAAP basis 4,912











































































(1) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments included a one-time discrete non-cash tax provision of $4.5 billion from the impact of an intra-group transfer

of certain IP rights to the United States as a result of supply chain realignment for the fiscal quarter and three fiscal quarters ended August 4, 2024.











(2) Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of stock-based

compensation expense expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be

assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method. For the fiscal quarter ended August 4, 2024, non-GAAP

adjustment included the dilutive effect of the equity awards that were antidilutive on a GAAP basis.

















































BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)



































August 4,

October 29,





2024

2023

















ASSETS





























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,952

$ 14,189

Trade accounts receivable, net



4,665



3,154

Inventory



1,894



1,898

Other current assets



3,436



1,606

Total current assets



19,947



20,847

















Long-term assets:













Property, plant and equipment, net



2,602



2,154

Goodwill



97,873



43,653

Intangible assets, net



43,034



3,867

Other long-term assets



4,510



2,340

Total assets

$ 167,966

$ 72,861

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 1,757

$ 1,210

Employee compensation and benefits



1,725



935

Current portion of long-term debt



3,161



1,608

Other current liabilities



12,578



3,652

Total current liabilities



19,221



7,405

















Long-term liabilities:













Long-term debt



66,798



37,621

Other long-term liabilities



16,296



3,847

Total liabilities



102,315



48,873

















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock



-



-

Common stock



5



4

Additional paid-in capital



67,313



21,095

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



(1,875)



2,682

Accumulated other comprehensive income



208



207

Total stockholders' equity



65,651



23,988

Total liabilities and equity

$ 167,966

$ 72,861



BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)



































Fiscal Quarter Ended

Three Fiscal Quarters Ended



August 4,

May 5,

July 30,

August 4,

July 30,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income (loss)

$ (1,875)

$ 2,121

$ 3,303

$ 1,571

$ 10,558 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:























Amortization of intangible and right-of-use assets



2,375



2,381



810



6,962



2,525 Depreciation



149



149



122



437



378 Stock-based compensation



1,388



1,457



629



4,427



1,533 Deferred taxes and other non-cash taxes



3,638



(511)



(251)



2,833



(1,140) Loss on debt extinguishment



83



22



-



105



- Non-cash interest expense



115



119



33



336



98 Other



158



70



-



266



(18) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:





























Trade accounts receivable, net



835



(513)



135



2,078



44 Inventory



(52)



82



44



16



83 Accounts payable



373



(93)



188



206



(6) Employee compensation and benefits



291



251



184



(118)



(382) Other current assets and current liabilities



(1,345)



(386)



(339)



(3,913)



66 Other long-term assets and long-term liabilities



(1,170)



(569)



(139)



(848)



(482) Net cash provided by operating activities



4,963



4,580



4,719



14,358



13,257































Cash flows from investing activities:





























Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(2)



(560)



(17)



(25,978)



(17) Proceeds from sale of business



3,485



-



-



3,485



- Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(172)



(132)



(122)



(426)



(347) Purchases of investments



(73)



(59)



(91)



(145)



(288) Sales of investments



5



42



74



136



74 Other



2



3



12



(10)



13 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



3,245



(706)



(144)



(22,938)



(565)































Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from long-term borrowings



4,975



-



-



34,985



- Payments on debt obligations



(9,202)



(2,000)



-



(12,136)



(260) Payments of dividends



(2,452)



(2,443)



(1,901)



(7,330)



(5,741) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program



-



-



(1,707)



(7,176)



(5,701) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards



(1,350)



(1,548)



(460)



(4,012)



(1,407) Issuance of common stock



-



64



-



64



63 Other



(36)



(2)



(5)



(52)



(7) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(8,065)



(5,929)



(4,073)



4,343



(13,053)































Net change in cash and cash equivalents



143



(2,055)



502



(4,237)



(361) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



9,809



11,864



11,553



14,189



12,416 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 9,952

$ 9,809

$ 12,055

$ 9,952

$ 12,055































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





























Cash paid for interest

$ 816

$ 946

$ 348

$ 2,512

$ 1,106 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 585

$ 834

$ 427

$ 2,323

$ 1,591

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.