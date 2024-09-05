ZENVIA Reports Q2 2024 and H1 2024 Results

Normalized EBITDA of BRL 33.7 million in Q2 2024 and BRL 56.8 million in H1 2024
Strict cost control led G&A as % of revenues to 14.5% in H1 2024 from 18.5% in H1 2023
Promising early results of Zenvia Customer Cloud soft launch, with healthy levels of recurring revenue, churn and crossed adoption
SÃO PAULO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX solution in Latin America empowering companies to craft personal, engaging and fluid experiences throughout the customer journey, today reported its operational and financial metrics for the second quarter of 2024.
Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "During the quarter, we kept our focus on rolling out Zenvia Customer Cloud, and we are pleased to report that the launch has been met with enthusiasm from our clients. We also released in June our cutting-edge Generative AI Chatbot solution, which delivers value in just under six minutes and, within two months of its launch, has already resulted in 99 chatbots developed by companies across eight sectors in Latin America. We are excited about the opportunities these innovations present and remain committed to driving continued growth and strengthening our leadership position in the market. Our team's dedication and the positive response from our clients underscore our confidence in the transformative potential of these solutions and our ability to exceed expectations as we move forward."
Shay Chor, CFO & IRO of ZENVIA, said: "We achieved another quarter of solid revenue growth in Q2 2024, with margins remaining within our guidance range, despite the fact that the revenue increase was mainly driven by large enterprises in both segments, which typically have lower margins. A key highlight of the quarter is the significant reduction in G&A expenses, which was down more than 10% YoY in Q2, attesting our continued commitment to rigorous cost control, and positively impacting our EBITDA. Looking ahead, we are focused on maintaining this momentum, rolling out Zenvia Customer Cloud and unlocking profitable value from our operations to keep deleveraging the business."
Key Financial Metrics (BRL MM and %)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
H1 2024
H1 2023
YTD
Revenues
231.2
192.9
19.8 %
443.8
372.0
19.3 %
Gross Profit
87.5
70.4
24.4 %
168.4
149.3
12.8 %
Gross Margin
37.9 %
36.5 %
1.4p.p.
37.9 %
40.1 %
-2.2p.p.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit(1)
100.2
83.2
20.4 %
193.8
175.7
10.3 %
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin(2)
43.3 %
43.1 %
0.2p.p.
43.7 %
47.2 %
-3.6p.p.
Operating Loss (EBIT)
10.0
-7.0
n.m
0.3
-19.3
n.m
Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5)
33.6
14.9
125.5 %
46.7
22.7
105.3 %
Normalized EBITDA(4)(5)
33.7
14.9
126.1 %
56.8
22.7
150.0 %
Loss of the Period
(15.9)
(15.2)
5.1 %
(72.2)
(31.9)
126.0 %
Cash Balance
89.4
142.6
-37.3 %
89.4
142.6
-37.3 %
Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities
18.1
32.8
-44.6 %
5.3
132.3
-96.0 %
Total Active Customers(6)
11,849
14,740
-19.6 %
11,849
14,740
-19.6 %
(1) For a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP Gross Profit to Gross Profit, see Selected Financial Data section below.
Highlights Q2 2024
- Revenues totaled BRL 231.2 million, up 19.8% when compared to BRL 192.9 million in Q2 2023 as a result of both SaaS (+15.6% YoY) and CPaaS (+22.1%) expansion. CPaaS and SaaS saw growth mainly from large enterprise customers.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of BRL 100.2 million was up 20.4% YoY while Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was mainly stable, up by 0.2 percentage points to the expected level of 43.3% YoY as highlighted in our guidance for 2024. This decrease is due to:
(i) Higher mix of CPaaS in the period, principally from large enterprises with lower margins; and
(ii) Lower SaaS margins, which also grew more in large enterprises with lower margins.
- Total number of active customers decreased to 11.8k, being 6.8k from SaaS and 5.5k from CPaaS. This decrease reflects a client-base cleanup, combining the rollout of Zenvia Customer Cloud - that unifies SaaS clients' contracts - with a drop in smaller CPaaS clients which used lower volumes of SMS and were less profitable.
- Normalized EBITDA was positive BRL 33.7 million in the quarter, up 126.1% from Q2 2023, benefiting from higher revenues and strict expense control.
- On June 19, we announced the launch of our Generative AI Chatbot, a game-changing solution to revolutionize chatbot development, making it as simple and intuitive as a personal interaction and accessible to businesses of all sizes looking to improve and automate customer service. Key highlights include easy customization and efficient integration with multiple communication channels, ensuring a superior solution for all customer needs. Within two months of its launch, 99 chatbots were already developed by companies across eight industry sectors in Latin America.
- The migration of the client base to Zenvia Customer Cloud has already started, with a full rollout expected by the H1 2025. To date, we could observe healthy levels of recurring revenue, churn, and cross-adoption.
Highlights H1 2024
- Revenues totaled BRL 443.8 million, up 19.3% when compared to BRL 372.0 million in H1 2023 as a result of both SaaS (+13.8% YTD) and CPaaS (+22.5%) expansion.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of BRL 193.8 million was up 10.3% YTD while Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was down 3.6 percentage points YoY to the expected level of 43.7%.
- Normalized EBITDA was positive BRL 56.8 million in the quarter, up 150.0% from H1 2023, which is in line with our expectations and in line to deliver the full year guidance of BRL 120 million to BRL 140 million.
SaaS Business
SaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
H1 2024
H1 2023
YTD
Revenues
78.0
67.5
15.6 %
154.8
136.0
13.8 %
Gross Profit
29.9
29.1
2.5 %
60.4
62.1
-2.6 %
Gross Margin
38.3 %
43.2 %
-4.9p.p.
39.0 %
45.6 %
-6.6p.p.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1)
42.5
42.0
1.3 %
85.9
88.4
-2.9 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(2)
54.5 %
62.2 %
-7.7p.p.
55.5 %
65.0 %
-9.5p.p.
Net Revenue Expansion (NRE)
100 %
116 %
-16p.p.
100 %
116 %
-16p.p.
Total Active Customers(3)
6,770
6,888
-1.7 %
6,770
6,888
-1.7 %
(1) For a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of our SaaS business segment to Gross Profit of our SaaS business segment, see Selected Financial Data section below.
In Q2 2024, our SaaS business Revenue went up 15.6% YoY to BRL 78.0 million, compared to BRL 67.5 million in Q2 2023, primarily from large enterprise customers, especially in the Consulting business that has a low base of comparison in Q2 2023. In H1 2024, our SaaS business revenue increased 13.8%.
As a result, Q2 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit was mainly stable, up 1.3% YoY to BRL 42.5 million from BRL 42.0 million. It is worth noting that the soft launch of Zenvia Customer Cloud began at the end of Q1 2024, and the team is focused on rolling out all functionalities by Q4 2024, when we expect to launch the full marketing campaign.
The revenue increase came mostly from large enterprises that carry lower margins, leading to lower Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin from SaaS. Despite being down by 7.7 percentage points YoY to 54.5%, this margin level is expected, given that the large enterprise business carries lower margins when compared to the pure software business of circa 50%. For the same reason, in H1 2024, our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit was down 2.9%, which resulted in an expected decrease of 9.5 percentage points in our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin.
CPaaS Business
CPaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
H1 2024
H1 2023
YTD
Revenues
153.2
125.5
22.1 %
289.0
235.9
22.5 %
Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1)
57.7
41.2
39.8 %
108.0
87.3
23.7 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(2)
37.6 %
32.9 %
4.8p.p.
37.4 %
37.0 %
0.4p.p.
Total Active Customers(3)
5,506
8,647
-36.3 %
5,506
8,647
-36.3 %
(1) For a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of our CPaaS business segment to Gross Profit of our CPaaS business segment, see Selected Financial Data section below.
Our CPaaS business reported Net Revenues of BRL 153.2 million in Q2 2024, up 22.1% YoY, while Non-GAAP Gross Profit increased 39.8% YoY to BRL 57.7 million from BRL 41.2 million in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP Gross Margin reached 37.6%, compared to 32.9% in Q2 2023, mainly due to opportunities of unusually high margins with certain large enterprises.
In H1 2024, our CPaaS business reported Net Revenues of BRL 289.0 million, up 22.5% YTD, with our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit increasing at a similar rate, leading to a Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 37.4%, up 0.4 p.p. YoY.
It is worth noting that the decrease in the active customer base was primarily due to the clean-up and removal of smaller CPaaS clients who were not generating revenue. This move reflects our focus on retaining customers that contribute with revenues and EBITDA generation as attested by the 22% increase in CPaaS top line and 40% increase in Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit during the quarter.
Consolidated Financial Results
Revenue
Consolidated revenues in Q2 2024 totaled BRL 231.2 million, up 19.8% YoY, reflecting the increases of 22.1% in CPaaS and 15.6% in SaaS. In H1 2024 consolidated revenues totaled BRL 443.8 million, up 19.3% YTD, reflecting the increases of 22.5% in CPaaS and 13.8% in SaaS. The soft launch of Zenvia Customer Cloud began at the end of Q1 2024, and the team is focused on rolling out all functionalities by Q4 2024, when we expect to launch the full marketing campaign.
Profitability
Our Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit went up by 20.4% YoY in Q2 2024 to BRL 100.2 million, mainly reflecting the 39.8% increase in CPaaS Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit. Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was stable YoY, up by 0.2 p.p. to 43.3% in Q2 2024 from 43.1% in Q2 2023. Higher than expected CPaaS margins were able to offset lower SaaS margins, as the latter also expanded more with large enterprise customers. In addition, we had a higher share of CPaaS in the revenue mix, of 66.3% in Q2 2024 compared to 65.0% in Q2 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024 was positive BRL 33.7 million, compared to BRL 14.9 million in Q2 2023. The 125.5% increase is mainly due to higher revenues and stricter expense control. Normalized EBITDA amounted to BRL 56.8 million in H1 2024, which compares to BRL 22.7 million in the same period of 2023. Our LTM Normalized EBITDA has reached BRL 110.2 million in June 2024, which puts us on track to delivering on the 2024 guidance.
Reiterating FY 2024 Guidance
FY 2024 Guidance
Revenue
BRL$930 - $970 million
Y/Y Growth
15% - 20%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin
42% - 45%
Normalized EBITDA
BRL$120 - $140 million
Conference Call
The Company's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the results and business outlook on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. To access the webcast presentation, click here.
Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com.
About ZENVIA
Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) is a technology company dedicated to creating a new world of experiences. It focuses on enabling companies to create personalized, engaging and fluid experiences across the entire customer journey, all through its unified, multi-channel customer cloud solution. Boasting two decades of industry expertise, over 13,000 customers and operations throughout Latin America, Zenvia enables businesses of all segments to amplify brand presence, escalate sales, and elevate customer support, generating operational efficiency, productivity and results, all in one place. To learn more and get the latest updates, visit our website and follow our social media profiles on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary fourth quarter and full year operating results set forth above are based solely on currently available information, which is subject to change. These preliminary operating results constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control. Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
The following selected financial information are preliminary, unaudited and are based on management's initial review of operations for the second quarter of 2024.
Income Statement
Q2
H1
2024
2023
Variation
2024
2023
Variation
(non-audited)
(restated)
(non-audited)
(restated)
(in thousands of R$)
(%)
(in thousands of R$)
(%)
Revenue
231,159
192,919
19.8 %
443,795
371,966
19.3 %
Cost of services
-143,624
-122,533
17.2 %
-275,403
-222,631
23.7 %
Gross profit
87,535
70,386
24.4 %
168,392
149,335
12.8 %
Selling and marketing expenses
-26,001
-24,807
4.8 %
-53,360
-52,249
2.1 %
General and administrative expenses
-33,293
-37,348
-10.9 %
-64,563
-68,795
-6.2 %
Research and development expenses
-14,071
-11,109
26.7 %
-28,867
-25,113
14.9 %
Allowance for expected credit losses
-1,464
-3,708
-60.5 %
-6,895
-21,977
-68.6 %
Other income and expenses, net
-2,690
-451
496.5 %
-14,406
-536
2587.7 %
Operating gain (loss)
10,016
-7,037
-242.3 %
301
-19,335
-101.6 %
Financial expenses
-37,895
-17,125
121.3 %
-105,133
-35,849
193.3 %
Finance income
438
3,987
-89.0 %
7,472
6,612
13.0 %
Financial expenses, net
-37,457
-13,138
185.1 %
-97,661
-29,237
234.0 %
Loss before taxes
-27,441
-20,175
36.0 %
-97,360
-48,572
100.4 %
Deferred income tax and social contribution
14,011
7,793
79.8 %
30,094
19,639
53.2 %
Current income tax and social contribution
-2,507
-2,788
-10.1 %
-4,927
-3,006
63.9 %
Loss for the period
-15,937
-15,170
5.1 %
-72,193
-31,939
126.0 %
Loss attributable to Owners of the Company
-16,045
-15,226
5.4 %
-72,419
-32,065
125.9 %
Non-controlling interests
108
56
92.9 %
226
126
79.4 %
Balance Sheet
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
(in thousands of R$)
Assets
Current assets
250,331
304,179
Cash and cash equivalents
63,742
89,411
Trade and other receivables
148,784
170,326
Recoverable assets
28,058
27,555
Prepayments
5,571
9,871
Other assets
4,176
7,016
Advances to Acquisition
Non-current assets
1,461,233
1,480,788
Restricted Cash
6,403
6,749
Prepayments
1,109
713
Other Assets
10
10
Deferred Tax Assets
91,971
122,065
Property, plant and equipment
14,413
20,855
Intangible assets
1,347,327
1,330,396
Total assets
1,711,564
1,784,967
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
(in thousands of R$)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
607,374
622,848
Trade and other payables
353,998
374,933
Loans, borrowings and Debentures
36,191
73,527
Liabilities from acquisitions
134,466
99,936
Employee benefits
50,085
47,811
Tax liabilities
18,846
16,991
Lease liabilities
2,056
1,962
Deferred revenue
11,547
7,591
Taxes to be paid in installments
185
97
Derivative and Financial Instruments
-
Non-current liabilities
215,243
341,236
Liabilities from acquisitions
160,237
187,096
Loans, borrowings
51,605
56,037
Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks
1,721
1,744
Lease liabilities
752
1,834
Employee Benefits
615
1,478
Derivative financial instruments
-
92,757
Taxes to be paid in installments
313
290
Equity
888,947
820,883
Capital
957,525
1,007,522
Reserves
247,464
206,887
Foreign currency translation reserve
3,129
(2,188)
Other components of equity
283
283
Accumulated losses
(319,591)
(392,010)
Non-controlling interests
137
389
Total equity and liabilities
1,711,564
1,784,967
Indebtness
Interest
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
(in thousands of R$)
Working capital
100% CDI+2.51% to 6.55% and 8.60%
69,667
113,730
Debentures
18.16 %
18,129
15,834
Total
87,796
129,564
Cash Flow
Q2
H1
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands of R$)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
18,134
32,758
5,269
132,318
Net cash used in investing activities
-21,078
-14,735
-33,507
-17,438
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
21,459
-31,548
54,793
-69,914
Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
-629
-2,918
-886
-2,630
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
17,886
-16,443
25,669
42,336
Special Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release presents certain Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not recognized under IFRS, specifically Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our CPaaS business segment, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA. A Non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures adopted by other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are used by our management for decision-making purposes and to assess our financial and operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We also believe that the disclosure of our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our CPaaS business segment, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA. Flow provides useful supplemental information to investors and financial analysts and other interested parties in their review of our operating performance. Potential investors should not rely on information not recognized under IFRS as a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings, cash flows or profit (loss) in making an investment decision.
The following table shows the reconciliation for our consolidated Non-GAAP Gross Profit and consolidated Non-GAAP Gross Margin:
Q2
H1
Consolidated
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands of R$)
Gross profit
87,535
70,386
168,392
149,335
(+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations
12,654
12,850
25,439
26,361
Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1)
100,189
83,236
193,831
175,696
Revenue
231,159
192,919
443,795
371,966
Gross margin(2)
37.9 %
36.5 %
37.9 %
40.1 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(3)
43.3 %
43.1 %
43.7 %
47.2 %
(1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations.
The following tables shows the reconciliation for the Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin for our
SaaS and CPaaS business segments:
Q2
H1
SaaS Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands of R$)
Gross profit
29,871
29,144
60,440
62,060
(+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations
12,654
12,850
25,439
26,361
Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1)
42,525
41,994
85,879
88,421
Revenue
77,977
67,467
154,797
136,049
Gross margin(2)
38.3 %
43.2 %
39.0 %
45.6 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(3)
54.5 %
62.2 %
55.5 %
65.0 %
(1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment as gross profit for our SaaS business segment plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations for our SaaS business segment.
Q2
H1
CPaaS Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands of R$)
Gross profit
57,652
41,241
107,952
87,275
(+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations
0
0
0
0
Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1)
57,652
41,241
107,952
87,275
Revenue
153,182
125,455
288,998
235,917
Gross margin(2)
37.6 %
32.9 %
37.4 %
37.0 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(3)
37.6 %
32.9 %
37.4 %
37.0 %
(1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment as gross profit for our CPaaS business segment plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations for our CPaaS business segment.
The following table shows the reconciliation for our Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA:
Q2
H1
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands of R$)
Loss for the period
-15,937
-15,170
-72,193
-31,939
Current and Deferred Income Tax
-11,504
-5,005
-25,167
-16,633
Financial expenses, net
37,457
13,138
97,661
29,237
Depreciation and Amortization
23,582
21,935
46,379
42,068
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
33,598
14,898
46,680
22,733
Earn-outs
-80
-
- 10,161
Normalized EBITDA(2)
33,678
14,898
56,841
22,733
(1) We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as loss for the period adjusted by income tax and social contribution (current and deferred), financial expenses, net, depreciation and the goodwill impairment.
