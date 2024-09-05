Anzeige
WKN: A3DG7J | ISIN: CA65344U1012 | Ticker-Symbol: J6D
Frankfurt
06.09.24
08:05 Uhr
5,514 Euro
-0,066
-1,18 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2024 23:12 Uhr
22 Leser
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces September and October Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT ("Nexus" or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today the declaration of the September and October 2024 distributions.

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable October 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable November 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as of October 31, 2024.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 119 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 94,152,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 70,742,000 REIT Units and approximately 23,410,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Mike Rawle, CFO at (289) 837-2650.


