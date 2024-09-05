Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
WKN: A1W61X | ISIN: US50187T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: LG1
06.09.24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2024
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports August 2024 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 610 homes in August 2024.

As of August 31, 2024, the Company had 132 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


