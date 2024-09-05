Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 16.3% in Colombia and 1.6% in Puerto Rico, and declined 10.7% in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2024 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 2.8% compared to August 2023.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 16.3% in Colombia and 1.6% in Puerto Rico, while Mexico reported a decrease of 10.7%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 24.8% in international traffic and 14.1% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported 21.6% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 0.7% in domestic traffic. Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 9.1% and 12.6%, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from August 1 to August 31, 2024 and from August 1 to August 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Mexico
3,752,851
3,350,590
(10.7)
29,511,348
28,586,240
(3.1)
Domestic Traffic
2,024,362
1,839,599
(9.1)
14,049,091
13,141,722
(6.5)
International Traffic
1,728,489
1,510,991
(12.6)
15,462,257
15,444,518
(0.1)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,116,216
1,134,323
1.6
8,497,329
9,274,541
9.1
Domestic Traffic
998,100
990,742
(0.7)
7,604,175
8,218,594
8.1
International Traffic
118,116
143,581
21.6
893,154
1,055,947
18.2
Colombia
1,291,587
1,502,187
16.3
9,832,115
10,865,979
10.5
Domestic Traffic
1,020,110
1,163,486
14.1
7,914,708
8,479,908
7.1
International Traffic
271,477
338,701
24.8
1,917,407
2,386,071
24.4
Total Traffic
6,160,654
5,987,100
(2.8)
47,840,792
48,726,760
1.9
Domestic Traffic
4,042,572
3,993,827
(1.2)
29,567,974
29,840,224
0.9
International Traffic
2,118,082
1,993,273
(5.9)
18,272,818
18,886,536
3.4
Mexico Passenger Traffic
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
2,024,362
1,839,599
(9.1)
14,049,091
13,141,722
(6.5)
CUN
Cancun
1,153,621
983,288
(14.8)
7,875,338
6,789,074
(13.8)
CZM
Cozumel
24,686
23,574
(4.5)
126,653
162,270
28.1
HUX
Huatulco
68,883
64,213
(6.8)
566,708
491,235
(13.3)
MID
Merida
297,974
305,445
2.5
2,198,787
2,191,682
(0.3)
MTT
Minatitlan
13,396
13,177
(1.6)
85,384
94,175
10.3
OAX
Oaxaca
144,337
134,031
(7.1)
956,323
1,010,265
5.6
TAP
Tapachula
50,510
50,630
0.2
347,158
403,541
16.2
VER
Veracruz
152,185
139,246
(8.5)
1,026,622
1,024,692
(0.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
118,770
125,995
6.1
866,118
974,788
12.5
International Traffic
1,728,489
1,510,991
(12.6)
15,462,257
15,444,518
(0.1)
CUN
Cancun
1,636,287
1,414,445
(13.6)
14,570,431
14,425,257
(1.0)
CZM
Cozumel
28,344
22,184
(21.7)
338,117
364,170
7.7
HUX
Huatulco
1,938
1,657
(14.5)
79,237
104,555
32.0
MID
Merida
25,778
30,373
17.8
223,317
251,222
12.5
MTT
Minatitlan
776
814
4.9
5,611
4,979
(11.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
21,367
22,581
5.7
148,172
166,679
12.5
TAP
Tapachula
1,327
1,196
(9.9)
12,252
9,297
(24.1)
VER
Veracruz
9,992
14,899
49.1
66,367
95,354
43.7
VSA
Villahermosa
2,680
2,842
6.0
18,753
23,005
22.7
Traffic Total Mexico
3,752,851
3,350,590
(10.7)
29,511,348
28,586,240
(3.1)
CUN
Cancun
2,789,908
2,397,733
(14.1)
22,445,769
21,214,331
(5.5)
CZM
Cozumel
53,030
45,758
(13.7)
464,770
526,440
13.3
HUX
Huatulco
70,821
65,870
(7.0)
645,945
595,790
(7.8)
MID
Merida
323,752
335,818
3.7
2,422,104
2,442,904
0.9
MTT
Minatitlan
14,172
13,991
(1.3)
90,995
99,154
9.0
OAX
Oaxaca
165,704
156,612
(5.5)
1,104,495
1,176,944
6.6
TAP
Tapachula
51,837
51,826
(0.0)
359,410
412,838
14.9
VER
Veracruz
162,177
154,145
(5.0)
1,092,989
1,120,046
2.5
VSA
Villahermosa
121,450
128,837
6.1
884,871
997,793
12.8
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
SJU Total
1,116,216
1,134,323
1.6
8,497,329
9,274,541
9.1
Domestic Traffic
998,100
990,742
(0.7)
7,604,175
8,218,594
8.1
International Traffic
118,116
143,581
21.6
893,154
1,055,947
18.2
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
1,020,110
1,163,486
14.1
7,914,708
8,479,908
7.1
MDE
Rionegro
749,341
893,041
19.2
5,886,351
6,345,956
7.8
EOH
Medellin
118,920
105,736
(11.1)
801,054
808,857
1.0
MTR
Monteria
103,063
118,440
14.9
844,000
961,643
13.9
APO
Carepa
16,849
14,377
(14.7)
134,638
117,062
(13.1)
UIB
Quibdo
29,880
26,560
(11.1)
232,525
221,515
(4.7)
CZU
Corozal
2,057
5,332
159.2
16,140
24,875
54.1
International Traffic
271,477
338,701
24.8
1,917,407
2,386,071
24.4
MDE
Rionegro
271,477
338,701
24.8
1,917,407
2,386,071
24.4
EOH
Medellin
-
-
-
-
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,291,587
1,502,187
16.3
9,832,115
10,865,979
10.5
MDE
Rionegro
1,020,818
1,231,742
20.7
7,803,758
8,732,027
11.9
EOH
Medellin
118,920
105,736
(11.1)
801,054
808,857
1.0
MTR
Monteria
103,063
118,440
14.9
844,000
961,643
13.9
APO
Carepa
16,849
14,377
(14.7)
134,638
117,062
(13.1)
UIB
Quibdo
29,880
26,560
(11.1)
232,525
221,515
(4.7)
CZU
Corozal
2,057
5,332
159.2
16,140
24,875
54.1
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
