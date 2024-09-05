Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 16.3% in Colombia and 1.6% in Puerto Rico, and declined 10.7% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2024 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 2.8% compared to August 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 16.3% in Colombia and 1.6% in Puerto Rico, while Mexico reported a decrease of 10.7%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 24.8% in international traffic and 14.1% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported 21.6% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 0.7% in domestic traffic. Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 9.1% and 12.6%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from August 1 to August 31, 2024 and from August 1 to August 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,752,851 3,350,590 (10.7)

29,511,348 28,586,240 (3.1) Domestic Traffic 2,024,362 1,839,599 (9.1)

14,049,091 13,141,722 (6.5) International Traffic 1,728,489 1,510,991 (12.6)

15,462,257 15,444,518 (0.1) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,116,216 1,134,323 1.6

8,497,329 9,274,541 9.1 Domestic Traffic 998,100 990,742 (0.7)

7,604,175 8,218,594 8.1 International Traffic 118,116 143,581 21.6

893,154 1,055,947 18.2 Colombia 1,291,587 1,502,187 16.3

9,832,115 10,865,979 10.5 Domestic Traffic 1,020,110 1,163,486 14.1

7,914,708 8,479,908 7.1 International Traffic 271,477 338,701 24.8

1,917,407 2,386,071 24.4 Total Traffic 6,160,654 5,987,100 (2.8)

47,840,792 48,726,760 1.9 Domestic Traffic 4,042,572 3,993,827 (1.2)

29,567,974 29,840,224 0.9 International Traffic 2,118,082 1,993,273 (5.9)

18,272,818 18,886,536 3.4

Mexico Passenger Traffic















August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 2,024,362 1,839,599 (9.1)

14,049,091 13,141,722 (6.5) CUN Cancun 1,153,621 983,288 (14.8)

7,875,338 6,789,074 (13.8) CZM Cozumel 24,686 23,574 (4.5)

126,653 162,270 28.1 HUX Huatulco 68,883 64,213 (6.8)

566,708 491,235 (13.3) MID Merida 297,974 305,445 2.5

2,198,787 2,191,682 (0.3) MTT Minatitlan 13,396 13,177 (1.6)

85,384 94,175 10.3 OAX Oaxaca 144,337 134,031 (7.1)

956,323 1,010,265 5.6 TAP Tapachula 50,510 50,630 0.2

347,158 403,541 16.2 VER Veracruz 152,185 139,246 (8.5)

1,026,622 1,024,692 (0.2) VSA Villahermosa 118,770 125,995 6.1

866,118 974,788 12.5 International Traffic 1,728,489 1,510,991 (12.6)

15,462,257 15,444,518 (0.1) CUN Cancun 1,636,287 1,414,445 (13.6)

14,570,431 14,425,257 (1.0) CZM Cozumel 28,344 22,184 (21.7)

338,117 364,170 7.7 HUX Huatulco 1,938 1,657 (14.5)

79,237 104,555 32.0 MID Merida 25,778 30,373 17.8

223,317 251,222 12.5 MTT Minatitlan 776 814 4.9

5,611 4,979 (11.3) OAX Oaxaca 21,367 22,581 5.7

148,172 166,679 12.5 TAP Tapachula 1,327 1,196 (9.9)

12,252 9,297 (24.1) VER Veracruz 9,992 14,899 49.1

66,367 95,354 43.7 VSA Villahermosa 2,680 2,842 6.0

18,753 23,005 22.7 Traffic Total Mexico 3,752,851 3,350,590 (10.7)

29,511,348 28,586,240 (3.1) CUN Cancun 2,789,908 2,397,733 (14.1)

22,445,769 21,214,331 (5.5) CZM Cozumel 53,030 45,758 (13.7)

464,770 526,440 13.3 HUX Huatulco 70,821 65,870 (7.0)

645,945 595,790 (7.8) MID Merida 323,752 335,818 3.7

2,422,104 2,442,904 0.9 MTT Minatitlan 14,172 13,991 (1.3)

90,995 99,154 9.0 OAX Oaxaca 165,704 156,612 (5.5)

1,104,495 1,176,944 6.6 TAP Tapachula 51,837 51,826 (0.0)

359,410 412,838 14.9 VER Veracruz 162,177 154,145 (5.0)

1,092,989 1,120,046 2.5 VSA Villahermosa 121,450 128,837 6.1

884,871 997,793 12.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 1,116,216 1,134,323 1.6

8,497,329 9,274,541 9.1 Domestic Traffic 998,100 990,742 (0.7)

7,604,175 8,218,594 8.1 International Traffic 118,116 143,581 21.6

893,154 1,055,947 18.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,020,110 1,163,486 14.1

7,914,708 8,479,908 7.1 MDE Rionegro 749,341 893,041 19.2

5,886,351 6,345,956 7.8 EOH Medellin 118,920 105,736 (11.1)

801,054 808,857 1.0 MTR Monteria 103,063 118,440 14.9

844,000 961,643 13.9 APO Carepa 16,849 14,377 (14.7)

134,638 117,062 (13.1) UIB Quibdo 29,880 26,560 (11.1)

232,525 221,515 (4.7) CZU Corozal 2,057 5,332 159.2

16,140 24,875 54.1 International Traffic 271,477 338,701 24.8

1,917,407 2,386,071 24.4 MDE Rionegro 271,477 338,701 24.8

1,917,407 2,386,071 24.4 EOH Medellin - - -

- - - MTR Monteria - - -

- - - APO Carepa - - -

- - - UIB Quibdo - - -

- - - CZU Corozal - - -

- - - Traffic Total Colombia 1,291,587 1,502,187 16.3

9,832,115 10,865,979 10.5 MDE Rionegro 1,020,818 1,231,742 20.7

7,803,758 8,732,027 11.9 EOH Medellin 118,920 105,736 (11.1)

801,054 808,857 1.0 MTR Monteria 103,063 118,440 14.9

844,000 961,643 13.9 APO Carepa 16,849 14,377 (14.7)

134,638 117,062 (13.1) UIB Quibdo 29,880 26,560 (11.1)

232,525 221,515 (4.7) CZU Corozal 2,057 5,332 159.2

16,140 24,875 54.1

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

